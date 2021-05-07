Ryan Hood outdueled John Wagner, as the playoff-bound Derry Area baseball team edged out Mount Pleasant Area, 3-1, in a make-up WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Thursday at Grandview Field.
It was the sixth consecutive game in which Derry Area pitching allowed three runs or less – and the fifth time in six games the Trojans gave up one run or fewer.
Paul Koontz and Josh Ulery did the job two days ago in a doubleheader sweep against East Allegheny. Koontz and Ulery combined to allow zero runs on just seven hits during Tuesday’s doubleheader victory, as the Trojans clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.
It was Hood’s turn to shine on Thursday against Mount Pleasant Area. Hood needed just 94 pitches – 58 of which went for strikes – to work through his complete game, as he allowed one earned run on just two hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks. He threw 16 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced and induced 12 combined groundouts and fly outs.
Derry Area is 8-3 overall and 6-2 in section play this season. The Trojans lost their first two games of the season – section contests against Valley – but they rebounded with wins in eight of their last nine games. The recent surge started with a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play. Thursday’s most recent game against Mount Pleasant Area was a makeup from a rain-out earlier this season.
Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in five of its eight wins this season. The Trojans have outscored the opposition 85-22 in their last nine games, an average of nine runs scored and two-and-a-half allowed.
The Trojans moved into sole possession of second place in the section, ahead of Valley (5-3, 9-5), which lost to first-place Deer Lakes on Thursday. Valley is the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season.
Derry Area hasn’t lost against a section opponent since, as the Trojans have won their last six section games, including three sweeps. Deer Lakes is at the top of the section with a 6-1 section mark and an 8-3 overall record. The Trojans have a first-place showdown, starting 4 p.m. Monday at Grandview Field, with a back-to-back set against the Lancers. If the Trojans can sweep Deer Lakes, they can win the fifth section championship in program history and first since 1992, when coach John Flickinger played at Derry Area.
Mount Pleasant Area (1-6, 4-7) scored in the first inning on Thursday, but that was it for the Vikings. Derry Area put up two runs in the bottom of the second and one in the fourth to set the final.
Sam Jones paced the Trojans at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs scored and a RBI. Elijah Penich contributed two hits, including a two bagger and a RBI, while Jaden Jackson also scored for the Trojans, who scored three runs on five hits.
Asher O’Connor doubled and scored to lead the Vikings, which put up one run on just two hits. Wagner pitched a complete game for the Vikings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on just five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Aaron Alakson’s sacrifice fly plated O’Connor for the Vikings’ lone run of the game. Jones singled for the Trojans in the bottom of the second, scoring Jackson to tie it, 1-1. A Penich double scored Jones for the eventual winning run. Derry Area added insurance when Nick Thomas reached on an error, scoring Jones, who led off the inning with a double.
Mount Pleasant Derry Area ab r h ab r h
O’Connor 3 1 1 Bushey 3 0 0 Brown 3 0 0 Ray 3 0 0 Alakson 2 0 1 Ulery 2 0 0 Billy 3 0 0 Mickinac 2 0 0 Yester 3 0 0 Hood 3 0 1 King 2 0 0 Jones 3 2 2 Surma 1 0 0 Thomas 3 0 0 Sofranko 2 0 0 Penich 2 0 2 Noah 1 0 0 McDowell 1 0 0 Wagner 1 0 0 Jackson 0 1 0 Golkosky 2 0 0 Hugus 0 0 0
Totals 23 1 2 Totals 22 3 5Mt. Pleasant 100 000 0 — 1 2 3Derry Area 020 100 x — 3 5 1 Doubles: Jones, Penich (DA); O’Connor (MPA) Strikeouts by: Hood-9 (DA); Wagner-4 (MPA) Base on balls by: Hood-0 (DA); Wagner-3 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Ryan Hood Losing pitcher: John Wagner
