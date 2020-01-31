The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team enjoyed an impressive first half.
But a strong third quarter helped Homer-Center upend the host Lady Rams for a 59-42 victory during a District 6 Heritage Conference game played Thursday.
Ligonier Valley jumped on Homer-Center in the first quarter, racing to a 19-10 lead through eight minutes. The Lady Wildcats outscored Ligonier Valley, 14-6, in the second quarter, but the Lady Rams still carried a 25-24 lead at the half.
Then, Homer-Center took over. The Lady Wildcats broke out in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams, 27-11, to jump in front. Homer-Center led 51-36 after three quarters and carried a 17-point margin after the buzzer.
Kaelyn Adams led Ligonier Valley with a double-double. Adams totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Haley Boyd also tallied 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Carol Woods was also in double figures with 10 points.
The Lady Rams knocked down eight three-pointers. Adams and Boyd accounted for three each and Woods had a pair of triples.
Kennidy Page led Homer-Center (11-2, 15-4) with a game-high 20 points, while Molly Kosmack followed with 14 points. Anna Elliott also tallied 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.
Ligonier Valley (1-13, 2-16) will host Northern Cambria during a Heritage Conference crossover game, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ligonier Valley routed Northern Cambria, 50-24, Jan. 16 at Northern Cambria.
———
HOMER-CENTER (59)
Page 7-2-20; Kochman 1-3-5; Sardone 3-2-9; Kosmack 5-4-14; Sharp 0-0-0; Elliott 4-3-11. Totals, 20-14(21)—59
LIGONIER VALLEY (42)
Adams 5-2-15; Woods 4-0-10; Lawson 2-0-4; Boyd 4-2-13; Jasper 0-0-0. Totals, 15-4(5)—42
Score by Quarters
Homer-Center 10 14 27 8 — 59 Ligonier Valley 19 6 11 6 — 42
Three-point field goals: Adams-3, Boyd-3, Woods-2; Page-4, Sardone
