Austin Butler’s junior year at Holy Cross featured setbacks, changes and personal feats.
It wasn’t the easiest junior season for Austin Butler playing for the College of Holy Cross men’s basketball team — for several reasons.
First, prior to the 2019-20 season, he underwent surgery in April to fix a torn labrum shortly after his sophomore season ended.
Then in June, Butler learned that Bill Carmody — the head coach he played for in his first two seasons — announced his retirement, and that the school was seeking to hire a new one. And to top it off, Holy Cross finished the season with three wins and 29 losses.
But looking at the glass half full, the 6-foot-5 guard achieved some personal feats, as well. He bounced back from injury, became the 12th junior at Holy Cross to eclipse 1,000 career points and averaged collegiate season highs in both assists and rebounds.
A month after his sophomore season ended with a 77-65 defeat (March 7) to Bucknell in the Patriot League playoffs, Butler learned that he would need surgery to fix a torn labrum.
“I didn’t really know how to react because I had never had an injury where I needed surgery to fix it and to go through a period of time where I actually needed to take a step back and not doing anything for five or six months,” Butler said.
“When I first found out about it, I was really nervous about all the down time I was going to have while other people were out there being able to go shoot a basketball, work out, go lift or play pickup…and I couldn’t’ even move my arm in a circle.”
In mid-August, Butler said he was finally able to get some shots up in his backyard “to see how it felt,” after going four months without shooting a basketball.
“From there, I started to get back into it a little bit more with dribbling and shooting,” he added.
Butler says that by the time Division I basketball practices officially kicked off in late September, he was cleared to play. And from the beginning, the former Greater Latrobe High School standout was sure of one thing: He was going to be playing basketball when his junior season began.
“From the time I had the surgery, I knew there was no way I was not going to play the next season. I didn’t want to redshirt,” he said.
On July 8, the college named Brett Nelson as the Crusaders’ next head men’s basketball coach. At first, it wasn’t an easy transition for the players on the men’s basketball team.
“Obviously it was sad to see (coach Carmody) go because that’s the guy you got recruited by and you had that relationship with. It was a hard pill to swallow at the beginning,” Butler said.
“We had a very short period of time to really get to know each other and get on the court and do what we wanted to do.”
And in the end, it was a long, tough season for the Holy Cross men’s basketball team — not like Butler’s first two seasons with the program.
In Butler’s freshman season (2017-18), Holy Cross finished with a 12-19 record. The following year, the team finished with 16 wins and 17 losses. In both years, the Crusaders won their first-round Patriot League tournament matchups.
Over Butler’s four years at Greater Latrobe, the boys’ varsity basketball team amassed 70 wins and just 23 losses.
Needless to say, Butler wasn’t used to losing.
“I was a guy who always wanted to win. I hated losing, whether it was first grade, in-house, high school ball, college, AAU — I was never one to be OK with losing,” he explained.
“Coming from Latrobe and not getting to feel how losing felt too much...it was just kind of the opposite (last season). It was definitely hard because the competitive guy I am, that stuff just kills me because you work so hard for something and it’s just not going your way.”
It’s that competitive spirit that lifted Butler through adversity at times during his junior year. He noted Caleb Green and Jacob Grandison — two of his best friends on the team — transferred out of Holy Cross after the 2018-19 season.
Under coach Nelson, Butler took on a new role on the court. This season, he averaged 11.8 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, both collegiate highs for the Latrobe native.
He said those areas were two aspects of his game he worked on ahead of his junior season.
“I could score, but my job was to play as hard as I could and go out there and compete,” Butler said. “It’s weird because I am playing in the same position, but you can definitely see the way my game has changed.”
He credits some of that improvement to coach Nelson.
“Coach Nelson has been great to me. He’s coached me very, very hard and I needed that,” Butler said. “He ultimately formed me into a better player than I was at the beginning of the season.”
On Feb. 5, Butler scored his 1,000th collegiate point in a 74-60 loss to Loyola at the Hart Center at the Luth Athletic Complex. Butler had 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Scoring the milestone basket was a “surreal moment,” Butler says.
“At the end of the day, it’s something that I always dreamt in high school,” he said. “But to do it in college as well…that’s something that will be stuck with me forever.”
Butler became the 52nd 1,000-point scorer in school history, joining the likes of Boston Celtics’ legend Bob Cousy, who had 1,775 points at Holy Cross (1946-50).
“I will remember that moment for the rest of my life,” he said, even recalling how he scored the basket.
“It’s funny because everyone knew I needed one more point,” he recalls, having just sank two free throws.
“I was a little anxious. I wasn’t thinking about it, but it was in the back of my head because my teammates and fans knew it,” Butler explained.
“It was a wide-open full court layup. The kid was coming up behind me, but didn’t even contest it...and I just smoked it, completely missed it.
“Right away I got my own rebound, put it back up and I made it. The guys all knew it and it was a good feeling.”
With Holy Cross transitioning to online education for the rest of the semester amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Butler said he’ll be back home in Latrobe for the next two and a half months.
Luckily, he will be kept busy with a rehab program ahead of his senior season at Holy Cross.
“I’m going to really focus here in the next couple of weeks and get that going. So that way next season, I have no tightness, no discomfort and I can just focus on being healthy,” he noted.
Away from Butler’s Massachusettes college, his younger brothers, Bryce and Landon, enjoyed their 2019-20 basketball seasons in new territory.
Bryce finished his freshman year at NCAA Division II West Liberty University (W.Va.), averaging 8.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Landon concluded an impressive freshman season for the Greater Latrobe boys’ varsity basketball team
Austin Butler expressed that he’s happy to see his younger brothers creating their own paths.
“Playing with (Bryce) my senior year, that was one of the greatest seasons of my life,” he said. “...That experience being able to play with him for at least a year was truly something I will be grateful for forever.”
Austin said he got to see Landon, a freshman at GL, play live during the holiday period. He noted that he tried to watch or listen to Landon’s game as often as he could.
“It was cool to see him get out there and experience the high school basketball atmosphere,” he added.
Butler is a visual arts major with a minor in education. He plans on pursuing a career in communication or marketing. He adds that aside from coaching, he would eventually like to work in the special education field.
“I love being around kids, helping and coaching them,” he said. “I like being a person someone looks up to asking for help.”
Butler coached youth basketball in high school, and volunteered with the Special Olympics.
This summer, Butler said he’s interning with a youth summer program.
“It will be really great for me to do something other than basketball to try and help others,” he said.
