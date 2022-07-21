Kirk Lent, from Greensburg, aced the No. 7 hole at Latrobe Elks, on July 6. The hole was 228 yards and he used a 4-hybrid club. Witnesses for the hole in one were Ed Worek and Jonathan Lender.
Mike Polinsky, from Latrobe, had a hole in one on July 17 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club. The hole was No. 7 and he used a 7-wood for the 223-yard hole. The shot was witnessed by Josh Weimer and Bob Reeping.
