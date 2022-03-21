Altman records hole-in-hole at Glengarry Golf Links
Kevin Altman Sr. of Irwin got a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, 134 yards, at Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe on March 18. He used an 8-iron for the ace, which was witnessed by Ken Fair, Dick Seltzer and Mike Konek.
