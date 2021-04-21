Tatum Hoffman and Wesley Smykal won three events apiece and helped the Ligonier Valley track and field teams sweep host Apollo-Ridge during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 meet on Tuesday.
Both teams improved to 2-1, as the Rams carried out a 85-65 win, while the girls won, 85-60. Each captured 11 first-place finishes.
Ligonier Valley was also scheduled to face Leechburg Area on Tuesday, but that part of the meet was cancelled. The teams return to Weller Field for a section meet against Valley, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Hoffman topped all three jumping events: High jump (5-0), long jump (15-9) and triple jump with a 33-5. Maddie Smith won two events, including the 1600 (5:58) and 3200 in 12:55.
Kiersten Aumon crossed first in the 100 hurdles (:19.4), and Sarah Sheeder captured the 300 hurdles in :56.2. Claira Jordan won the 100 (:13.2), while Mara Myers took home the 800 in 2:55.
The Lady Rams also picked up wins in two relay events. Myers, Clara Wallace, Hollie Queer and Smith teamed to win the 3200 relay (12:17), while Wallace, Myers, Laurel Daniels and Grace Wilcox captured the 1600 relay in 5:25.
On the boys side, Smykal captured the 1600 (4:55) and 400 (:57.3), while also marking the highest leap in the high jump with a 5-8. Tucker Klotz crossed first in the 800 (2:15) and 3200 in 11:46. Isaac Piper won both hurdle events, capturing the 110 hurdles (:16.6) and the 300 hurdles in :50.1. Miles Higgins won javelin (157-5) and placed first in triple jump with a 34-6.
Nolan Plummer, Nathan Smith, Nicholas Roddy and Klotz teamed to win the 3200 relay (10:16), while Khorter Drury, Plummer, Smykal and Sam Mundorff won the 1600 relay in 4:01.
(BOYS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 85
APOLLO-RIDGE 65
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley (Plummer, Smith, Roddy, Klotz); 10:16
110 hurdles – Piper (LV), Glotfelty (LV), Fisher (A-R); :16.6
100 – Mull (A-R), Cicco (A-R), Sigurdsson (LV); :11.8
1600 – Smykal (LV), Dunmire (A-R), Klotz (LV); 4:55
400 relay – Apollo-Ridge (Curci, Baustert, Ciocco, Mull); :47.5
400 – Smykal (LV), Fox (A-R), Drury (LV); :57.3
300 hurdles – Piper (LV), Fisher (A-R), Glotfelty (LV); :50.1
800 – Klotz (LV), Dunmire (A-R), Zimmerman (LV); 2:15
200 – Mull (A-R), Arnone (LV), Sigurdsson (LV); :23.5
3200 – Klotz (LV), Zimmerman (LV), Abernathy (A-R); 11:46
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley (Drury, Plummer, Smykal, Mundorff); 4:01
Shot – Klingensmith (A-R), Curci (A-R), Wieczorek (LV); 39-9
Discus – Klingensmith (A-R), Wieczorek (LV), Curci (A-R); 126-5
Javelin – Higgins (LV), Kostley (LV), Sproat (A-R); 157-5
High jump – Smykal (LV), McCray (A-R); 5-8
Pole vault – Cecchini (A-R), Drury (LV), Arnone (LV); 11-0
Long jump – Baustert (A-R), Higgins (LV), Fryer (A-R); 17-2
Triple jump – Higgins (LV), Baustert (A-R), Brisendine (LV); 34-6
(GIRLS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 85
APOLLO-RIDGE 60
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley (Myers, Wallace, Queer, Smith); 12:17
100 hurdles – Auman (LV), Sheeder (LV), Barr (LV); :19.4
100 – Jordan (LV), McCray (A-R), Woods (LV); :13.2
1600 – Smith (LV), Myers (LV), Myers (A-R); 5:58
400 relay – Apollo-Ridge (Duriancik, Ross, McCray, Koleno); :55.1
400 – Duriancik (A-R), Queer (LV), Pierce (LV); 1:09
300 hurdles – Sheeder (LV), Barr (LV), Myers (A-R); :56.2
800 – Myers (LV), Smith (LV), Wallace (LV); 2:55
200 – Ross (A-R), McCray (A-R), Duriancik (A-R); :27.6
3200 – Smith (LV), Myers (A-R); 12:55
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley (Wallace, Myers, Daniels, Wilcox); 5:25
Shot – Kuntz (A-R), Tomiczek (A-R), Caldwell (LV); 27-5 1/2
Discus – Tomiczek (A-R), Caldwell (LV), Stoughton (A-R); 77-2
Javelin – Weightman (A-R), Sheeder (LV), Kuntz (A-R); 113-6
High jump – Hoffman (LV), Woods (LV), Puschnigg (LV); 5-0
Pole vault – Ross (A-R); 6-0
Long jump – Hoffman (LV), McCray (A-R), Finfrock (LV); 15-9
Triple jump – Hoffman (LV), Pierce (LV), Puschnigg (LV); 33-5
