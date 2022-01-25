The Highlands girls’ basketball team used some long-range shooting Monday to get past host Derry Area for a 58-34 WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 victory.
The Lady Rams, who moved to 7-1 in the section and 13-2 overall, hit six 3-pointers and had four players reach double figures.
Highlands has won five in a row and seven of eight overall. It also swept the season series with the Lady Trojans after winning the previous matchup, 50-32, back in December.
Marie Fabregas led Highlands’ balanced scoring with 14 points and a trio of three-pointers. Kalleigh Nerone (13 points), Jocelyn Luzier (12) and Katelyn Myers (11) also hit double digits.
The Lady Rams raced to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and held a five-point edge in the second to grab a 35-20 halftime advantage.
Derry Area (4-4 section, 7-7 overall) kept things close in the third quarter, being outscored just 7-6 in the frame, but Highlands closed things out with a 16-8 flurry in the fourth.
Tiana Moracco again paced the Lady Trojans’ offense, finishing with a game-high 14 points.
The senior standout, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week against Valley, now sits at 1,068 career points. Moracco last week surpassed the previous career scoring mark held by Lindsay Dixon, who tallied 1,047 points from 1999-2002.
Jane Huss added seven points for Derry Area, while Mara Lewis chipped in six.
Derry Area hosts District 6 Homer-Center in an exhibition contest at 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 25.
———
HIGHLANDS (58)
Nerone 6-0-13; Myers 3-4-11; Fabregas 5-1-14; Wojcik 2-0-5; Bielak 1-1-3; Luzier 5-2-12. Totals, 22-6(8)—58
DERRY AREA (34) Marinchek 1-0-2; Moracco 5-3-14; Hood 0-0-0; Lewis 3-0-6; Gruska 1-0-3; Bungard 1-0-2; Huss 3-1-7; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 14-4(7)—34 Score by Quarters
