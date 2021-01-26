The Derry Area girls basketball team couldn’t overcome an early first-half hole during a 40-24 defeat against host Highlands during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Monday.
Highlands jumped out to an early 15-4 lead, as the Lady Trojans struggled to find offense. The Lady Golden Rams increased their lead to a 27-9 advantage by halftime, outscoring Derry Area, 12-5, in the second quarter.
The Lady Trojans couldn’t find the scoreboard in the third quarter, as Highlands outscored Derry Area by a 7-0 margin to take a 34-9 lead into the final eight minutes. Derry Area outscored Highlands, 15-6, in the fourth quarter, but the rally wasn’t enough, as the Lady Trojans suffered a 16-point setback.
Derry Area entered the game against Highlands coming off its most impressive effort of the season during a 54-16 mercy-rule home rout of Valley on Thursday. That came after a 50-21 road setback against Burrell in their previous game and a 66-33 loss at Deer Lakes earlier that week, as the Lady Trojans seek to establish an early-season rhythm.
Derry Area fell to 1-3 overall and in section play following the Lady Trojans’ loss at Highlands on Monday. Derry Area is scheduled to host Knoch, 7:15 p.m. Thursday in another section contest. The Lady Knights are a perfect 4-0 in section play and overall this season.
Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco led all scorers on Monday with 13 points. She scored 27 points during the Lady Trojans’ home win against Valley on Thursday.
Jocelyn Bielak paced Highlands with 12 points, while Maria Fabregas and Kalleigh Nerone each tallied 10 points for the Lady Golden Rams.
Highlands also defeated Derry Area in the junior varsity game, 46-10.
———
