The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League finally found some decent weather and squeezed four games in over Friday and Saturday.
Two-of-the-four games were high-scoring affairs.
Heat Siphon 18, F.O.Eagles 0Heat Siphon blanked the F.O. Eagles 18-0 Saturday. The Siphons had 11 hits and only one error en route to its victory. They got their scoring started in the first inning, posting three runs. They would add seven and eight more runs in the second and third innings respectively.
Levi Moser got the win for Heat Siphon striking out eight and walking four.
Cooperstown 19, Frontier Club 1
Bryant Dunnich hit a double to help lead Cooperstown to 19-1 win over Frontier Club Saturday.
Cooperstown had a big first inning posting 10 runs. Dunnich and Owen Teslevich led Cooperstown with two hits apiece.
Teslevich struck out one and walked one, Brayden Shetler struck out two and walked two and Aidan Gray struck out one and walked two in pitching for Cooperstown.
Bardine’s 10, VFW 4
Jackson McMullen hit a solo home run in the first inning to get Bardine’s on the scoreboard first in its 10-4 victory over VFW Saturday.
Bardine’s had two big innings to help secure its win; it scored three runs in the third and added five more runs in the fifth.
Ryan Baughman added a double for Bardine’s. Collin Barkley had a double for VFW.
Baughman also earned the win for Bardine’s with eight strike-outs and walking two.
Saints 8, Owls 5
Even though the Owls went up 2-0 early in the first inning, the Saints would rally for the victory Friday.
The Saints would get its go-ahead run in the third inning, taking a lead they would not lose.
Casen Long had the only extra-base hit for the Saints; he smacked a double. Chad Jones and Eli Boring recorded doubles for the Owls.
Jack Styachula earned the win for the Saints, striking out three and walking two.
–––––
Heat 378 0xx x — 18111 FOEages 000 000 0 — 055
Strikeouts by: H: Moser-8. FOE: McCune-2 Winning pitcher: Levi Moser. Losing pitcher: Cayden McCune.
–––––
FC 000 1xx x — 104 Cooperstown 1036 xxx x — 1980
Doubles: C: Dunnich. Strikeouts by: C: Teslovich-1, Shetler-2, Gray-1. FC: Dominick-10. Winning pitcher: Owen Teslovich. Losing pitcher: Alex Dominick.
–––––
Bardines 103 051 0 — 10112 VFW 100 003 0 — 473
Doubles: B: Baughman. VFW: Barkley. Strikeouts by: B: Baughman-8. VFW: Cayer-4. Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman. Losing pitcher: Josh Cayer.
–––––
