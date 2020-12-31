Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has given high school athletics the green light to return following an extended shutdown.
Wolf, on Wednesday, announced that the state’s ban on high school sports will not be extended. That means teams across the state will be allowed to resume practicing on Monday at the earliest.
“I think this will re-invigorate the athletes and coaches,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “It has been a very long stretch and the athletes are itching to return.”
Wolf announced the temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics on Dec. 10, one day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) cleared the way for winter sports to begin. The PIAA, earlier this month, allowed individual school districts to make the decision on local athletics, but Wolf overruled the PIAA’s decision the following day and paused the start of the winter sports season.
The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Wolf said his decision was made to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
“Our statewide positivity rate went down for the second week in a row,” Wolf said. “While the number of hospitalizations and deaths remain entirely too high in Pennsylvania, it appears the number of new cases reported each day has plateaued.
“That means our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks have done what they were intended to do.”
The most recent shutdown limited event attendance to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors, but those are expected to be lifted. According to the state, if the maximum occupancy of an indoor facility ranges between 0 to 2,000 people, then 10% of the maximum occupancy is allowed in the building.
“We know it still won’t be crowds, or near normal settings,” Mears said. “But if that is what it takes to accomplish a season for the winter athletes, then so be it.”
The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team played Butler Area a day prior to the shutdown, while the Wildcats’ swimming and diving teams were in action at Penn Hills before the state put the pause on youth athletics.
Currently, all teams can return to practice on Monday, but they cannot play a game until Jan. 8 at the earliest because of PIAA practice requirements following the extended shutdown.
If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of 10 practices before a scrimmage or a game is played. Schools that already completed 10 practices, including ones that have already played a game, must minimally hold four practices to resume play.
The PIAA previously required 15 preseason workouts prior to playing a game or scrimmage. But now, following a measure passed last week, the PIAA will require 10 practice days needed before competition.
For now, local athletes are just happy for the opportunity to return.
“We will have our coaches still follow the protocols of wearing masks when not fully engaged in activities, and while on the bench,” Mears said. “This will also apply to any other organization using our facilities.”
