BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL
———
WPIAL
———
BOYS Class 6A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
x-Fox Chapel 9 0 19 0 x-Hempfield Area 5 4 10 9 Penn-Trafford 4 5 11 8 Norwin 3 6 12 7 Connellsville 3 6 7 12 Greater Latrobe 3 6 6 14 —
Class 4A Section 1
Section Overall W L W L
x-Highlands 8 1 18 2 x-Knoch 8 1 17 2 x-Mount Pleasant 5 4 11 9 x-Derry Area 4 5 7 12 Yough 1 8 6 13 Freeport Area 1 8 3 15 ———
GIRLS Class 5A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
x-Woodland Hills 12 0 17 3 x-Oakland Catholic 10 2 15 4 Greater Latrobe 7 5 11 7 Penn Hills 7 5 9 11 Penn-Trafford 7 6 12 7 Uniontown 4 8 6 14 Albert Gallatin 2 10 7 12 Laurel Highlands 0 13 0 20
Class 3A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
x-Carlynton 10 2 12 7 x-Derry Area 9 3 12 7 x-Deer Lakes 8 4 11 7 x-East Allegheny 8 4 11 8 South Allegheny 6 6 8 11 Shady Side Academy 4 8 7 13 Steel Valley 3 9 6 13 Valley 0 12 1 19
COLLEGE MEN’S NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Conference Overall W L W L
Grove City 9 2 12 7 Chatham 8 3 13 7 Westminster 7 4 12 8 Geneva 5 5 9 10 Thiel 5 5 6 11 Wash. & Jeff 5 6 10 10 St. Vincent 4 7 9 11 Waynesburg 4 7 4 16 Bethany (W.Va.) 1 9 2 17
WOMEN’S NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Conference Overall
W L W L
Westminster 10 1 17 3 St. Vincent 10 1 14 6 Grove City 9 2 17 2 Wash. & Jeff. 7 4 12 7 Chatham 5 6 12 7 Bethany (W.Va.) 3 7 4 15 Waynesburg 3 8 4 16 Geneva 1 9 2 15 Thiel 0 10 0 19
x-Clinched playoff berth
