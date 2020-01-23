BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL
———
BOYS WPIAL
—
Class 6A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
x-Fox Chapel 6 0 16 0 Penn-Trafford 4 2 10 5 Hempfield Area 3 3 8 8 Norwin 2 4 10 4 Connellsville 2 4 6 10 Greater Latrobe 1 5 4 13 —
Class 4A Section 1
Section Overall W L W L
x-Knoch 6 0 14 1 Highlands 5 1 14 2 Mount Pleasant 3 3 9 7 Derry Area 3 3 6 9 Freeport Area 1 5 3 10 Yough 0 6 5 11 ———
GIRLS Class 5A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
x-Woodland Hills 9 0 14 2 Oakland Catholic 7 2 11 4 Penn Hills 5 3 7 9 Penn-Trafford 5 4 9 5 Greater Latrobe 4 5 7 7 Uniontown 3 6 4 12 Albert Gallatin 2 7 7 9 Laurel Highlands 0 8 0 14
Class 3A Section 3
Section Overall W L W L
Deer Lakes 7 2 10 5 Derry Area 7 2 10 6 Carlynton 7 2 9 7 East Allegheny 5 4 7 8 Shade Side Acad. 4 5 7 9 South Allegheny 4 5 6 10 Steel Valley 2 7 4 11 Valley 0 9 1 16
COLLEGE MEN’S NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Conference Overall W L W L
Chatham. 6 2 11 6 Grove City 6 2 9 7 Westminster 5 3 10 7 St. Vincent 4 4 9 8 Wash. & Jeff. 4 4 9 8 Waynesburg 4 4 4 13 Geneva 3 5 7 10 Thiel 3 5 4 11 Bethany (W.Va.) 1 7 2 15
WOMEN’S NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Conference Overall W L W L
St. Vincent 8 0 12 5 Westminster 7 1 14 3 Grove City 6 2 14 2 Wash. & Jeff. 5 3 10 6 Chatham 4 4 11 5 Waynesburg 3 5 4 13 Bethany (W.Va.) 2 6 3 14 Geneva 1 7 2 13 Thiel 0 8 0 16
x-Clinched playoff berth
