The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team competed at the 48th annual Baldwin Invitational in a rain-soaked affair on Friday. The highlight of the day was Miles Higgins winning gold in the javelin with a throw of 153’ 10” and James Pleskovich took third in the event with a throw of 141’. Freshman John Jablunovsky tied for 4th and medaled in the high jump and cleared 5’6”.
Issac Piper had a solid showing in the 110 hurdles and just missed out on the finals. Hunter Crowe also competed in a heavily contested shot put and discus field.
The boys will travel to West Mifflin on May 10 for a chance to finalize a spot in the AA WPIAL district championships. The top 16 boys in each event will qualify for the Slippery Rock meet on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.