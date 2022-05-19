The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team competed at the WPIAL District 7 Championships at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday.
The boys team is sending three athletes to the state championships.
Senior Miles Higgins took home gold in the javelin with a throw of 182-6 while junior James Pleskovich finished fifth with a throw of 151-2.
The other state qualifier was senior Chris Saversky, who cleared 12-0 in the pole vault. Khorter Drury finished eighth by clearing 11-0.
There were several other outstanding performances that ended with medals. Freshman Mark Jablunovsky finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 41-0.5.
Senior Isaac Piper finished seventh in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.38 to mark a second straight season with a medal and podium finish at the district championships.
Tucker Klotz ran a 10:09 in the two-mile to place eighth and PR’d by 27 seconds.
Lastly, the boys 4x100 team consisting of Drury, Bjorn Sigurdsson, Matthew Salancy, and John Jablunovsky placed eighth and medaled. The team came in ranked 12th and climbed up several sports to end up on the podium.
The boys will compete at Shippensburg University on May 28 for the PIAA state championships. This is Higgins’ second consecutive trip to states, while this will mark the debut for Saversky and Pleskovich.
