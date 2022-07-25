Hermitage scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally and get its game against West Point’s 10-u All-Star team into an extra inning Friday at Legion-Keener Park.

In the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded on a 3-2 count, Dominic Gottuso lined a single to centerfield scoring Jordan Bochert to score the go-ahead run and give Hermitage the win.

