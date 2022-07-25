Hermitage scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally and get its game against West Point’s 10-u All-Star team into an extra inning Friday at Legion-Keener Park.
In the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded on a 3-2 count, Dominic Gottuso lined a single to centerfield scoring Jordan Bochert to score the go-ahead run and give Hermitage the win.
West Point controlled early when Ryland Walker reached on an error by the third baseman, then, Walker stole second base and took third base on the overthrow to second.
Next, Dylan Forbes walked. Forbes, then, stole second base.
Max Siemon reached first on a throwing error from the shortstop, which allowed Siemon to reach second base, and Walker and Forbes to score giving West Point a 2-0 lead.
Hermitage got its rally started in the fourth when Carter Hicks was hit by a pitch to get on base. Hicks, then, took second on a wild pitch and stole third base.
After Troy Martin and Dominic Gottuso struck out, Hicks scored on a wild pitch to draw Hermitage 2-1.
West Point extended its lead to two again in the bottom of the fourth when Croix Lattanzio reached first on an error by the shortstop and ended up on second base. Lattanzio would take third base on a wild pitch before Nicholas Hisman grounded out to the pitcher and Lattanzio scored.
In the top of the fifth, with 2 outs, Ian Staples singled to left field for Hermitage. In the next at-bat, Jordan Bochert singled to centerfield, scoring Staples, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Hermitage would strike again in the sixth to tie the game. With one out, Trey Bayer and King Wilson were both hit by a pitch.
Vinnie Multari grounded into fielder’s choice, getting Wilson out at second base, yet allowing Bayer to score, knotting the score at 3-all.
Staples walked to start the top of the seventh for Hermitage. Bochert grounded into a fielder’s choice, as Staples was tossed out at second. Next, Hicks reached on an infield error and Bochert went to second base.
Martin was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with Trey Bayer coming in to pinch run for Martin.
Gottuso would then line a single to centerfield to score Bochert, putting Hermitage up 4-3.
With the bases still loaded, Wilson was hit by a pitch, which scored Hicks.
Next, Bayer took home on a wild pitch, moving Gottuso to third base and Wilson went to second. On a Multari groundout, Gottuso scored giving Hermitage the 7-3 win.
Jordan Bochert picked up the win, throwing two innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out none and walking none.
Carter Hicks started and went five innings, giving up three runs on three hits, striking out two and walking two.
Croix Lattanzio suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on one hit, striking out none and walking one. Starter Santino Facciani went five innings giving up two runs on five hits.
Pitching in relief were Gavin Braden and Nicholas Hisman.
Hermitage’s hitters were led by Jordan Bochert (double, an RBI), King Wilson (single, an RBI), Dominic Gottuso (single, an RBI), Ian Staples (single), Spencer Kulka (single), Will Geisel (single) and Vinnie Multari (two RBIs).
West Point’s top hitters were Croix Lattanzio (triple, single), Dylan Forbes (single), Gavin Braden (single), Max Siemon (two RBIs) and Nicholas Hisman (an RBI).
