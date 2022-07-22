Hermitage All-Stars’ 10-under team started its rally in the fifth inning and captured the lead in the seventh to edge past Bullskin Township at Latrobe Little League at Legion-Keener Park Wednesday.
Hermitage took the lead early when Ian Staples scored on a wild pitch, making it a 1-0 contest.
Bullskin Township looked to get the run back in the bottom of the first.
Blake Barnhart reached on an infield error and moved to second on the same error, scoring Colton Bell to knot the game at 1-1.
After a pop-out and strikeout, Gauge McDowell singled to centerfield, plating Barnhart to give Bullskin Township the lead at two-1.
Hermitage responded in the top-of-the-second inning.
Dominic Gottuso hit a pop-fly single to left field, then Gottuso took second base on wild pitch. After a King Wilson walk, Brandon Hochstetler lined a single to right field to load the bases.
Spencer Kulka hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, erasing Hochstetler at second base, yet scoring Gottuso, as King went to third base. Next, Will Geisel beat out an infield single, scoring King as Kulka went to second base.
Kulka would then steal third base and scored on the overthrow to third, giving Hermitage a 4-2 edge.
Bullskin Township took the lead back in the bottom of the third.
Brayden Pinney was hit by pitch to get on base, followed by a Cale Bretz tripled to left centerfield, scoring Pinney. After Gauge McDowell was walked, he stole second base. Hudson Hodge was then hit by pitch to load the bases. Bretz scored on wild pitch, the other runners advancing. A Weston Bryner single to centerfield scored McDowell to lift Bullskin Township back into the lead, 5-4.
In the top of the fifth, Hermitage tied the game when Staples scored on a wild pitch.
The scored remained tied at 5-all until the top of the seventh.
With two outs, Geisel scored when Bullskin Township’s second baseman committed an error, breaking the tie and giving Hermitage the 6-5 lead.
Hermitage added another run when, with the bases loaded, King Wilson was hit by a pitch forcing the eventual game-winning run across home plate to make it a 7-5 game.
Bullskin looked to put together a rally of its own in the back half of the inning.
Weston Bryner grounded out to first base, which allowed McDowell to score to get Bullskin Township within one at 7-6, but it was as close as it would get, with Hermitage taking the win.
Hermitage’s winning pitcher was Jordan Bochert, who threw one and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out two and walking one. Will Geisel started the game and went five and one-third innings, giving up five runs on five hits, striking out four and walking two. Carter Hicks and Spencer Kulka pitched in relief.
Blake Barnhart suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on no hits, striking out one and walking one. Brayden Pinney started and threw five and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Hudson Hodge went one inning.
Hermitage hitters were led by Will Geisel (two singles, an RBI), Brandon Hochstetler (single), Dominic Gottuso (single), Jordan Bochert (single), King Wilson (an RBI) and Spencer Kulka (an RBI).
Bullskin Township’s top hitters were Brady Grabiak (double, single), Cale Bretz (triple, an RBI), Weston Bryner (single, two RBIs), Gauge McDowell (single, an RBI), Colt0n Bell (single) and Blake Barnhart (an RBI).
