It was the opening day for the Latrobe Jethawks in American Legion District 31 baseball.
The Jethawks got a star performance from pitcher Payton Henry on his start. He struck out 14 Homer City batters en route to a 9-0 win. Henry tossed 6.2 innings of no hit ball before allowing his first hit of the night.
Henry set the team record with the most strikeouts in a game.
“Payton just came out and pitched his butt off,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said.
Henry got some help from the Jethawks’ bats, which went to work immediately in the bottom-of-the-first inning. Haden Sierocky singled in the very first at-bat. Eric Batista sacrifice bunted to get Sierocky to second base. Following a Logan Short walk, Vinny Amatucci ripped a single to center field to load the bases.
The Jethawks scored their first run of the new season when Logan Bradish was walked, scoring Sierocky, making 1-0.
Later in the inning, Jake Albaugh would hit into a fielder’s choice that would score another Jethawks’ run to put them up 2-0 after the first inning.
In the second inning, the offense kept rolling for Latrobe when Louie Amatucci singled and was later driving in by Broderick Schreyer, putting the Jethawks up 3-0.
Latrobe added five more insurance runs in the fifth and another run in the fourth to seal the victory.
“We swung the bat well, putting up nine runs and we played defensive giving up no errors,” Bush said. “You can’t draw it up any better. It is a great group of kids. They are easy to coach and I think that we are going to be able to put some wins up.”
The only extra-base hit of the game belonged to Schreyer, who doubled in the fourth inning.
Henry takes the win on 14 strikeouts and two walks.
Latrobe is dedicating this season to Max Henry, a former Jethawk, who passed away. The team is wearing his initials on the back of the baseball caps.
The Jethawks will next travel to Unity Township on May 27.
---
Homer City 0 Latrobe 9
ab r h ab r h Saini 3 0 0 Sierocky 4 2 3 Ruddock 2 0 0 Batista 2 0 1 Krejocic 2 0 0 Short 2 1 0 Love 3 0 0 V.Amatucci 4 0 1 Palmer 3 0 1 Bradish 2 1 0 Cowburn 2 0 0 Albaugh 2 2 0 Householder 1 0 0 Henry 3 1 0 Dolan 2 0 0 Basciano 0 0 0 Arone 2 0 0 L.Amatucci 1 2 1 Bauer 1 0 0 Fazekas 1 0 0 Howard 1 0 0 Schreyer 3 0 2 Totals 22 0 1 Totals 24 9 8 HC 000 000 0 — 0 1 3 Latrobe 215 100 x — 9 8 0
Doubles:
L: Schreyer.
Strikeouts by:
HC: Krejocic-0, Householder-2. L: Henry-14.
Winning pitcher:
Payton Henry.
Losing pitcher: Michael Krejocic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.