In true Denny Henderson class, the longtime educator, coach, leader, and advocate for the students of Ligonier Valley School District turned down my request to get some answers to questions to help me write an article on his time in the district and his retirement.
Although it is the way of coach Henderson to remain behind the scenes, this definite “doer” deserves to be recognized and applauded for all he has done to help shape lives and lead and inspire so many for the past 35 years.
Henderson, currently serving as guidance counselor at Ligonier Valley Middle School and a high school track coach, will retire at the end of this school year. He has certainly earned the reward of enjoying the bliss of retirement, but will definitely be missed.
As he was very busy behind the scenes, serving as a game manager at athletic events, assisting with parking at football games, and leading students in serving the food pantry; Mr. Henderson also was the leader at the forefront quite a bit.
Very well-known for not mincing words, and for expecting follow-through from those he works with, coach Henderson served as head football coach in the district for a while, among head and assistant coaching roles for many teams. He has been instrumental in the success of the district’s softball program, has devoted hours and hours to being an equipment manager for middle school and high school athletes, and is very much “for the kids.”
Anytime one works with coach Henderson, you enjoy his smile and his humor, but it’s easy to realize he is genuine. He doesn’t put on any airs, and he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. In fact, he always practices what he preaches and doesn’t seem to expect his athletes or students to do anything he wouldn’t do.
In 35 years, the longtime coach and educator has influenced many. It’s easy to stop any current middle or high school student in the district, or any graduate, and hear a story about Mr. Henderson. Most of these stories revolve around his strong belief in youths, and his encouragement to find something that makes them tick and give it their all.
“Coach Henderson is the reason I got into football,” said senior standout Haden Sierocky. “He talked to me and told me I was a strong athlete and said ‘Why not try it.’ I ended up loving the sport. He brought out the best in us because he always told us to have fun and compete. He always had a smile on his face and brought positive energy.”
Successful LV javelin athlete, Miles Higgins, currently competing at University of North Carolina — Wilmington, agrees with Sierocky’s sentiments.
“coach Henderson helped shape me into the athlete I am today,” said Miles. “He is always the man to step up for something bigger than himself. My eighth-grade year, we needed a football coach, and he stepped up. In high school, we needed a track coach, and he stepped up. He always gave 100 percent and truly cared about his athletes.”
Higgins said Henderson spent hours in the gym lifting with him and helping him prepare for the track season. “His focus on us and dedication to go above and beyond made him a great coach and mentor,” Higgins emphasized. “Without him and what he has taught me, I would not be the athlete and person I am today.”
Ligonier Valley school board member Irma Hutchinson said Henderson has a long history with LVSD.
“He sincerely cares about the learners,” said Hutchinson. “I was talking with him during the career fair at the middle school and he was just beaming, as he looks forward to a well-deserved retirement. However, he will continue his connection with the district and learners as a board member of the LVSD Foundation. Educators never go away, they just assume new roles.”
As some coaches enjoy the limelight, being in parades, riding in firetrucks, others like to stay out of the spotlight. Henderson is the latter. He’s signing off from his servant-leadership role knowing he’s touched and helped mold many young lives in his hometown Valley. He’ll miss it, but his family will benefit from his extra time.
In a world where we can’t often take a man for his word, Henderson is a refreshing reminder of the good. His mentorship, coaching, teaching, and the tone he has set for those in his tutelage has made a difference.
As he has the remainder of the school year before that sign-off comes, and will certainly be on the sidelines at track meets with guidance and motivation, I personally would like to thank this top-notch human being for his impact on me, and on so, so many.
I especially appreciate your honesty, integrity, candidness, and... that you are the epitome of a doer, Mr. Henderson. Thank you and take in these final days before retirement, and then enjoy that freedom.
