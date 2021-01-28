Don’t tell the players from Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area that this game doesn’t mean anything — even though the two teams are no longer in the same classification, let alone section.
Like so many times before, the border schools went at it in basketball again Wednesday night. Only this time, it wasn’t a section game as in years past.
But you would not have known it.
Overtime.
Five ties and — get this — 13 lead changes.
First, it was Greater Latrobe coming back from eight down late in the first quarter and then nine early in the fourth.
Then it was Hempfield Area erasing a three-point deficit in the final minute of regulation.
And Hempfield Area scored nine of the first 13 points in overtime to hold on for a 71-68 road win over the Wildcats.
“It’s always nice,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said of the rivalry with Hempfield Area. “We’ve battled with those guys for a long time.
“It’s crosstown. It’s a shame you don’t have the stands (full),” he added, referring to the fact that not many people — only a limited number family and fans from Greater Latrobe because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — were there to witness it.
But, all things considered, Wetzel feels his team continues to get better. The Wildcats are now 3-4 overall and have eight days before playing at McKeesport Area in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3, where they are 3-2 after winning their previous two games.
“You can feel that we’re going in the right direction,” Wetzel sensed. “We just got to keep moving that way.”
Although Greater Latrobe didn’t come away with a victory, Wetzel likes what he’s seen from the Wildcats the last three games. They withstood a comeback by Kiski Area and rallied to defeat Woodland Hills in the section, and then went right down to the wire with Class 6A Hempfield Area.
“A lot of grit, fighting back from eight down early and then nine a little bit later,” Wetzel noted. “I was pretty impressed.”
It was a three-point game at the end of the third quarter when Hempfield Area (4-2) scored the first six of the fourth to go up, 49-40, the biggest margin by either team. And the Spartans still led by six (53-47) near the midway point of the fourth.
But senior guard Ryan Sickenberger, who paced all scorers with 19 points, got a basket, rebounded a missed free throw following a Hempfield Area turnover and hit a fade-away, and it was down to one at 53-52. After a Hempfield Area turnover, the Wildcats then went back in front on three successive field goals by senior guard Drew Clair, including a drive to the basket and one on a putback, to make it 58-55.
However, the Spartans tied it when senior forward Christian Zilli made one of two free throws — with the team in the double-bonus — and converted an offensive rebound. Greater Latrobe called a timeout with 10 seconds left, but a turnover gave possession back to Hempfield Area at :05.4. But the Spartans missed a shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Hempfield Area then got a pair of three-point plays, the first a trey by junior guard Joe Fiedor and the second a conventional one from junior guard Sean hi, around a bucket by Greater Latrobe junior guard Chase Sickenberger, to go ahead by four at 64-60. A short time later, after a Ryan Sickenberger hoop and Greater Latrobe timeout, junior reserve guard Dom Hipps scored to give the Spartans a 67-62 advantage.
The Wildcats pulled within two on a trey by Clair, but Zilli and senior guard Michael Hosni each knocked down two free throws before a Ryan Sickenberger three with only a couple seconds left set the final.
“Sometimes you got to lose to learn lessons,” Wetzel allowed. “There’s no shame in that.
“We just came up a little bit short. We just ran out of time.”
Greater Latrobe led by two in the first quarter, but Hempfield Area accounted for 10 of the last 12 points of the period. And 8-0 surge by the Spartans made it 18-10 before senior guard Nick Rauco scored to end the frame.
The Wildcats then went on a run of their own to start the second quarter. Nine straight points, four by Ryan Sickenberger — a steal and layup, and a drive to the basket — and a three from Rauco, and it was 21-18 in favor of Greater Latrobe.
But Hempfield Area regrouped after a timeout. The Spartans closed the first half with a 9-4 spurt that included three-point plays from Zilli and Fiedor to grab a 27-25 edge at the break.
The Wildcats went back on top by four, 34-30, when sophomore guard Landon Butler canned two free throws, and maintained it for the next couple minutes. But Hempfield Area ended the third quarter on a 9-2 run, with Gordon getting a pair of baskets and Hosni hitting a trey, and the 11th lead change up to that point gave the Spartans a 43-40 edge going into the fourth.
“I just keep thinking that we’re moving in the right direction,” Wetzel reiterated. “It’s just a bunch of guys that keep fighting.
“There was some execution flaws, but there’s always going to be. We got a couple things we’re going to refine.”
Greater Latrobe placed four — and nearly five — players in double figures in scoring. Following Ryan Sickenberger were Clair with 12 points, and Frank Newill and Butler with 11 apiece while Chase Sickenberger had nine.
For Hempfield Area, Hosni and Fiedor each finished with 17. Zilli had 14, and Gordon 13.
With no game Friday and one next Tuesday having been postponed because Franklin Regional is dealing with COVID-19, the Wildcats are now idle until Feb. 5 when they travel to McKeesport Area for a section matchup. Greater Latrobe beat McKeesport Area by 16 at home the first time around (76-60), but Wetzel knows his team will be in for a game.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Wetzel concluded. “We just got to keep getting better.”
Despite nine players in the scoring column, Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity lost to Hempfield Area, 49-46. Zach Marucco topped the Wildcats (1-5) with nine points while three others — Ben Hamaty, Drew Kozuch and Tyler Mondock — all had eight. Dom Bompiani led Hempfield Area with 10 followed by Harrison Sowers with nine.
HEMPFIELD AREA (71)
Hosni 6-3-17; Fiedor 6-4-17; Gordon 6-1-13; Zilli 4-6-14; Lewis 1-0-2; Hipps 2-1-5; Perkins 1-0-3; Ewer 0-0-0. Totals, 26-15(21)—71
GREATER LATROBE (68)
R. Sickenberger 8-1-19; Newill 5-0-11; Clair 5-0-12; C. Sickenberger 4-1-9; Butler 3-4-11; Rauco 2-1-6; Shoemaker 0-0-0; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 27-7(11)—68
Score by Quarters
Hemp. Area 18 9 16 15 13 — 71 Gr. Latrobe 12 13 15 18 10— 68
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-2, Clair-2, Newill, Butler, Rauco; Hosni-2, Fiedor, Perkins JV: Hempfield Area, 49-46
