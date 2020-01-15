Doesn’t matter where these two teams are in the standings or what they’re playing for.
Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area get after it in basketball.
They did so again Tuesday night as both battle for their playoff lives, even though it marked the end of only the first half of section play.
There were six ties and — more importantly — 10 lead changes, with eight of those coming in the second half.
And neither team led by more than eight points.
In a game that went back and forth over the final two quarters, it was Greater Latrobe coming out on the wrong end of another gut-wretching, close loss, 68-66, to visiting Hempfield Area.
“That’s a hard one to take...just the way it all developed at the end,” offered GL head coach Brad Wetzel.
The Wildcats were up four with 1:13 left on a steal and layup by freshman guard Landon Butler, and still led by by two when they missed the front end of a one-and-one. They also went eight of 14 from the free-throw line for the game.
“We could’ve ended this on the line, period,” Wetzel responded. “That’s what all really good teams do.
“That’s on us. It’s (about) the things you can control.”
One thing that may be out of Greater Latrobe’s control now is the playoffs. As it stands, the Wildcats are 1-4 and tied for fifth place in WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 — and two games out of the fourth and final playoff spot with only five left — and 3-11 overall.
But Wetzel stopped short of saying that the Wildcats will need to win out to make the playoffs.
“I don’t think it’ll come down to that, just because of the way this is going to shake out,” Wetzel said, referring to what is a competitive section. “I think it’s going to be a case of us just winning the games that we can.
“In the (second half) of section play, we’re going to have to go to someone’s floor and get one. That’s all there is to it.”
GL certainly had a chance to win last night’s game, as well. But what turned out to be a free-throw shooting contest coming down the stretch, Hempfield Area (3-2, 7-7) made seven of eight over the final 1:09 while the Wildcats missed that front end of a one-and-one and later the back half of a bonus situation on purpose in a last-ditch attempt to get an offensive rebound and basket to tie the game and send it to overtime after leading by seven in the first quarter and six in the third.
“I thought they played great,” Hempfield Area coach Bill Swan said of the Wildcats. “They had us by six midway though the third quarter.
“I don’t care what they are,” he added, referring to the Wilecats’ record. “It’s just tough to play them in this gym.
“They’ve lost all those kids who are playing college basketball. They mixed it up tonight and did a great job.
“But you know what? We found a way.”
With Greater Latrobe ahead by four, 65-61, following Butler’s steal and layup, senior guard Drew Coletta converted a one-and-one for the Spartans. And the Wildcats had a chance to get it right back, but were unable to hit the front end, and it remained a two-point game.
Hempfield Area then tied it when senior forward Marcus McCarthy knocked down a pair of free throws with 55.5 seconds left. And after GL missed a shot, senior forward Mike Noonan — who led all scorers with 26 points — was whistled for his fifth foul while going for the rebound, something that didn’t sit well with Wetzel.
“At the end of the game, it’s a shame it has to come down like that,” he allowed. “I would like to have seen the players decide it.”
Either way, the Wildcats still had a shot after McCarthy couldn’t get a second try from the free-throw line to go drop, and junior guard Frankie Newill rebounded the miss. Greater Latrobe then ran the clock down to :14.6 before Wetzel called his final timeout.
The Wildcats got a good look on Butler’s drive to the hoop, but it didn’t fall, and McCarthy grabbed the rebound and was subsequently fouled with 4.8 seconds to play. McCarthy made both free throws, but Swan got a timeout before the second one to talk about what he wanted his team to do if it took a three-point lead, which it did at 68-65. And that was to commit an intentional foul one second after GL inbounded the ball.
“We’re always fouling up three in that situation,” Swan explained. “I wasn’t going to let someone hit a three and go to overtime.
“That’s just what we do. We decided a couple years ago that if we’re in that situation, we’re fouling.
“That’s why we called a timeout...just to go over that. I used my last timeout doing it, but I figured we were winning. We just felt it was important enough to call a timeout and make sure we knew exactly what we were doing.”
The Wildcats got the ball into junior guard Ryan Sickenberger, and he was immediately fouled. However, with only 3.8 seconds left and Greater Latrobe behind by three (68-65), Sickenberger had no choice to make the front end of the bonus and deliberately miss the second, which he did. But in a scramble for the long rebound, no one was able to gain possession with time then expiring.
“The kids are crushed,” is how Wetzel described the Wildcats’ locker room afterward. “Now the reality is, can they get to practice (today) and get better. So far, they’ve showed us that they can.
“We’re really going to have to take advantage of the second half of section play and go steal one that maybe you wouldn’t normally think would go our way. That’s what we’re going to have to do now.”
With the game deadlocked early, it was GL that went on the first spurt — 9-2 — that included a field goal and three-pointer from sophomore guard Chase Sickenberger, who was making his first start of the season, for an 18-11 advantage. And the Wildcats stayed on top by six (25-19) early in the second quarter until the Spartans put together a 14-0 run over a five-plus-minute span with a handful of players figuring in on the scoring for a 33-25 margin before Greater Latrobe got within five at halftime (35-30).
The ’Cats then scored the first six points of the second half, four by Noonan, to regain the lead and lengthened it out to six — 45-39 — on successive treys from Ryan Sickenberger. But HA closed to within two at 49-47 and then got a three by senior guard Drew Coletta to begin what would be four swaps of the lead with Noonan registering the last two buckets of the third frame to put Greater Latrobe back on top at 55-52.
From there, the lead changed hands three more times. The last of those was the first two of McCarthy’s five free throws that sealed it for the Spartans.
In addition to his 26 points, Noonan had a team-high six rebounds and four assists, along with two blocks. Ryan Sickenberger and Butler each had 11 points, and Chase Sickenberger 10 in his initial start.
“Our situation is, we’ve got to open things up,” Wetzel said of the decision to go with a slightly different lineup. “I thought tonight we got some good opportunities.
“We’re going to need that,” Wetzel continued, speaking about the offensive balance the Wildcats got. “We have to have people stepping up and getting into the scoring column.
“We thought before we were way too passive. We’re trying to get some people a little more aggressive.
“I think we’re already better than we were last week. It just stinks that we have to go home with this one.”
Hempfield Area spread out the points, as well, with junior forward Christian Zilli getting 15, and seven rebounds, and McCarthy 15 and six, respectively. Coletta added 13 points, senior forward Nick Suchko eight, and junior guard Michael Hosni seven for the Spartans, who moved into a tie for second place in the section with Penn-Trafford behind Fox Chapel.
“I’ll be honest with you. We’re just trying to make the playoffs,” Swan concluded, noting that the Spartans have not been to the postseason since 2016.
GL, meanwhile, travels to Penn Hills — the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A — on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) for a non-section game and then faces Albert Gallatin on Saturday (10:30 a.m.) in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills. The Wildcats return to section play next Tuesday at home against undefeated Fox Chapel (5-0, 13-0), the top-ranked team in 6A.
“It is what it is now. It doesn’t get any easier for us,” Wetzel acknowledged.
“I just told the guys that there’s two ways we can go here. That’s where we’re at.”
GL’s junior varsity remained winless in the section in a 57-46 setback to Hempfield Area. Zach Marucco had 21 points, and Ben Hamaty 10 for the Wildcats (0-5, 2-8), who were within within six points in the fourth quarter and had possession of the ball, but got no closer.
