There were some lineup changes Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears could have made to make the scoreline of his wrestling team’s 50-18 defeat less lopsided.
But Mears said his wrestlers wanted to face the best competition at each weight class against Hempfield Area (4-0, 8-0) in a WPIAL Class 3A, subsection 2-B match on Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
“We have a belief that to become great, you wrestle great,” Mears said. “And they wanted to wrestle every single good kid they could.”
Sophomore Vinny Kilkeary (113) and junior Sam Snyder (172) recorded pins for Greater Latrobe. Corey Bororio won by forfeit at 189-pounds to round out the Wildcat’s 18 points.
A loss Tuesday effectively eliminated Greater Latrobe (2-2, 4-4) from playoff contention. However, Mears said facing a tougher opponent in Hempfield Area will prepare his squad for an “individual mindset” throughout the rest of the season.
“We had to win to get in, they’re only taking two teams this year,” Mears said. “To us, it was more about good competition. … Everything is an individual tournament the rest of the way no matter where you go. They wanted to wrestle the best kids, so I said, alright, “Let’s go get ‘em.’”
The Wildcats gave up 12 points to start the match, on forfeits at 285 and 106 pounds. After Kilkeary’s pin, the Spartans won the next seven bouts, with three pins, a technical fall, two major decisions and a decision. Snyder’s win by pinfall and Boerio’s by forfeit made it 46-18, but a major decision at 215 for Hempfield Area set the final.
“This match was more about preparing kids, getting kids ready for certain weight classes,” Mears said. “Team score really was a moot point to me tonight.”
He also spoke highly of the Wildcats’ opponent, calling Hempfield Area “one of the best teams” in WPIAL Class 3A, alongside Waynesburg Central and Seneca Valley.
“We just don’t match up, especially forfeiting (106),” Mears said. “The odds of winning the dual meet were very slim. The team wanted to wrestle every good kid I could get them against, so we challenged every one of their kids.”
A highlight of the match came at 132-pounds between Greater Latrobe’s Nate Roth and Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest.
Priest scored a 6-5 decision to put the Spartans up 26-6.
Priest led 5-0 after the first period following a near fall. Roth landed two takedowns in the second round, but his comeback effort fell short.
“If you look at Roth and Priest, that was a match for the fans tonight,” Mears said. “That was a great battle. But they could actually wrestle seven more times this year,” with Powerade, sections, districts and states.
Kilkeary, who won a state title as a freshman, contested the first bout at 113-pounds, pinning Tanner Zola in 59 seconds.
“Vinny is Vinny. He’s so accomplished right now,” Mears said.
The Wildcats’ head coach said Powerade will be good for Kilkeary. Because even when the Wildcats went to North Allegheny last week, he really wasn’t pushed, picking up two pins in the first period.
“He needs pushed a little to get his conditioning top level, to get him sharper for this stretch run,” Mears said.
Mears said Kilkeary is the No. 1 seed for 113-pounds at Powerade.
“He’s got to defend that seed now, and we’re excited about that,” Mears said.
Hempfield Area’s Ethan Lebin pinned Tyler Bowers in 42 seconds, while Ethan Berginc won a 19-4 technical foul against Greater Latrobe’s Lucas Braun at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.
At 138-pounds, Hempfield Area’s Lucas Kapusta had a third-period pin against Gage Golden in 5:19.
“He’s really a (126)-pounder in another two weeks,” Mears said of Golden. “He wrestled (138) against a good kid — Kapusta. I could have forfeited, but (Golden) said, ‘Nope. I want to wrestle.’”
Likewise, Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher, who fell 12-1 by major decision against Ty Linsenbigler, wanted to face the Lock Haven University commit at 152-pounds.
“I could have made the score a lot closer,” Mears said. “All I had to do was move Pletcher up. They forfeited to Boerio at 189; I could have moved Nate Roth up. I could have done a lot of things to shrink the score, but it still wasn’t going to win.”
Hempfield Area’s Charlie Mesich pinned Declan Smith in 36 seconds at 145-pounds, while Nolan Daerr had an 11-1 major decision against Greater Latrobe’s Payton Henry at 160-pounds.
The Wildcats picked up six points when junior Sam Snyder pinned Coby Stepanik in the third period at 172 pounds.
“He’s young and he’s been out there every match now,” Mears said of Snyder. “That will help him next year. He’s scoring more and more, he’s believing in himself a little more and more, he’s attacking more and more. That was a big win for him.”
Boerio received a forfeit for Greater Latrobe to make it 46-18, but Hempfield Area’s Elijah Binakonsky had a 10-1 major decision against Jacob Hixson to set the final score.
Logan Williams of Hempfield Area won by forfeit at 106 pounds, while last year’s PIAA heavyweight runner-up Isaiah Vance got a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Lynch had been wrestling at heavyweight for the Wildcats, but Mears said the junior is just three pounds shy of 215 pounds.
“Lynch is on the verge of making 215. … To put him against the state (runner-up) who is 280, I can’t do that,” Mears said. “You’re 60 pounds lighter. All I can do is get you hurt.”
The Powerade Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Monroeville Convention Center.
Mears said Tuesday’s match prepared his squad for that competition.
“You’re trying to get ready for the end,” he said. “And you can’t just keep wrestling kids that you can beat. You’ve gotta wrestle kids that can push you. Sometimes that means losing.”
———
HEMPFIELD AREA 50
GREATER LATROBE 18
285 — Isaiah Vance (HA) won by forfeit
106 — Logan Williams (HA) won by forfeit
113 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) p. Tanner Zola, :59
120 — Ethan Lebin (HA) p. Tyler Bowers, :42
126 — Ethan Berginc (HA) t.f. Lucas Braun, 15-3
132 — Briar Priest (HA) d. Nate Roth, 6-5
138 — Lucas Kapusta (HA) p. Gage Golden, 5:19
145 — Charlie Mesich (HA) p. Declan Smith, :36
152 — Ty Linsenbigler (HA) m.d. Jack Pletcher, 12-1
160 — Nolan Daerr (HA) m.d. Payton Henry, 11-1
172 — Sam Snyder (GL) p. Coby Stepanik, 4:28
189 — Corey Boerio (GL) won by forfeit
215 — Elijah Binakonsky (HA) m.d. Jacob Hixson, 10-1
