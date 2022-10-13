In Henry IV, Part 2, William Shakespeare penned the quote “uneasy is the head that wears a crown,” which is now often repeated as “heavy is the head that wears the crown.” This idiom translates to mean that whoever is given a heavy responsibility, they carry an equally heavy burden or stressor that makes it difficult to relax.
For newly crowned Derry Area Homecoming King, senior Dom Patrick, he’s been feeling this pressure for years… even before he was given a crown last weekend.
“Being a student-athlete, there is a lot of pressure to keep your grades up, but there’s also pressure from your teammates who look up to you,” said Patrick, one of the captains of the football team. “It’s hard enough to focus on yourself, let alone others — but I’m always telling them to keep their heads up.”
Derry Area, who is currently 0-7 (0-4), has needed a true senior leader due to the tough season it endured. But according to head coach Mike Arone, without hesitation, Patrick is that guy.
“Dom is the vocal leader of the team. He holds himself and his teammates accountable,” explained Arone, who is in the midst of his first season as head coach for the Trojans. “He never attempts to take the easy way out; he is always willing to put in the work to get better.”
“Getting Better” is a common theme when it comes to Patrick. He grew up in Greensburg Salem and won a handful of back-to-back championships before moving to Derry Area due to some bad decisions he admittedly made. Instead of dwelling on the past, he viewed his move as a new chapter of life — a chance to be better.
“Every time I wake up in the morning,” admitted Patrick, with a small smirk on his face, “I tell myself to be better than yesterday.”
Despite having a losing record, Patrick tries to find the positives like the bonds he’s built with his teammates including those with senior Jordan Flack, sophomore Collin Barkley and sophomore Owen Monich.
“I tell you what, Flack is my shadow,” said Patrick. “Whatever he does, I do and vice versa. And on the offensive line, Barkley, Owen and I, we just work together so well.”
Off the field, Patrick understands why the student is before the athlete in the label, ‘student-athlete.’
“School is mandatory,” explained Patrick, who is currently undecided, but is looking at Robert Morris University. “Football is a reward.”
This past Friday, he was rewarded for his good spirits and attitude by being voted as the Homecoming King alongside his girlfriend, fellow senior Cydney Wierzbowski, who was announced as the Queen seconds later.
It was a moment that he’ll never forget.
“I remember waiting at the 50 watching Cydney walk towards me and I just started crying,” said Patrick. “I kept thinking to myself ‘she’s so beautiful.’ And then whenever I was announced King, I couldn’t believe it. I don’t see myself as a leader like others do, but after I won, I immediately said to myself, ‘please be Cyd, please be Cyd. Whenever we both were crowned, it definitely became a night that I’ll remember forever.”
In Shakespeare’s aforementioned drama, the King Henry struggles to sleep at night because he has to take responsibility for what happens — the issues and setbacks are what keep him awake.
Patrick, in true leader fashion, refuses to sleep on the future of his teammates.
“Right now, we [seniors] are setting the building blocks for the future of this team. I know it’ll take 2-3 years to develop,” said Patrick. “3 wins next year, 6 wins the year after that. I’m excited to see Derry Area back as a championship program.”
“To know that I had a hand in helping build it — it means a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.