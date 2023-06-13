Heat Siphon (6-8) cashed in on four extra-base hits and routinely worked the count in a 14-4 win Saturday, June 10, over Cooperstown (5-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Heat Siphon held a slim 2-1 lead after the first inning before plating one run in the top of the second and five in the third for an 8-1 lead. Cooperstown responded with a pair in the home half of the third inning, and another run in the fourth, to cut the deficit to 8-4. The Vets couldn’t trim the deficit any closer, however, as Heat Siphon scored one run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, then closed out the game with four runs in the seventh and final frame for a 14-4 win.
Heat Siphon was led at the plate by Mason Fridley, who was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Teammate Preston Donovan was 2 for 4 with four runs scored, and Tucker Wilcox was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs scored. Noah Dixon also hit a double and scored one run. Levi Moser hit two singles in the game and scored one run. Alex Orr and Noah Skoloda both singled and scored, and Reid Flynn and Hudson Fridley scored one run apiece. Ryan Karaschak hit two singles in the win.
Jacob Stockman was 1 for 1 with a double and one run scored for the Vets. Teammate Owen Teslevich had the team’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he went 1 for 2 in the game. Chase Lukon, Reed Razza and Parker Smith were each 1 for 3 with one run scored for Cooperstown. Jeffery David and Cooper Gelsdorf each singled in the loss.
Moser earned the win for Heat Siphon as he struck out two batters and walked two. He was relieved by Mason Fridley, who struck out one.
Colton Sanders took the loss for Cooperstown as he struck out two and walked three. Smith closed out the game for the Vets, striking out six batters and issuing four free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
