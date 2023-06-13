Heat Siphon (6-8) cashed in on four extra-base hits and routinely worked the count in a 14-4 win Saturday, June 10, over Cooperstown (5-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Heat Siphon held a slim 2-1 lead after the first inning before plating one run in the top of the second and five in the third for an 8-1 lead. Cooperstown responded with a pair in the home half of the third inning, and another run in the fourth, to cut the deficit to 8-4. The Vets couldn’t trim the deficit any closer, however, as Heat Siphon scored one run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, then closed out the game with four runs in the seventh and final frame for a 14-4 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

