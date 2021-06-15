Heat Siphon scored in nearly every inning during a 14-6 victory against Derry Ukes during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Derry Ukes (7-8) led 4-2 through two innings, but Heat Siphon (7-9) rallied in a big way with 12 of the game’s final 14 runs, including four in the third and four in the fourth inning for a 9-4 advantage at the time.
Roman Fridley led the charge for Heat Siphon with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Jack Dixon also singled twice and crossed. Tyler Fazekas singled and scored three times, while Mason Fridley added a hit and a run. Hayden Smolleck and Dominic Piper both scored twice for Heat Siphon, which produced 14 runs on just six hits.
Elliott Kintz singled twice and scored a run to guide Derry Ukes at the plate, while Anthony Monios also contributed a pair of base knocks. John Wasnick doubled and scored two, while Parker Zinkham singled and scored for Derry Ukes, which put up six runs on nine hits.
Roman Fridley was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and five walks. Alek Skwirut fanned four and walked five in defeat.
———
Heat Siphon Derry Ukes ab r h ab r h
Smolleck 3 2 0 Wasnick 3 2 1 R Fridley 3 2 2 Monios 5 0 2 Fazekas 2 3 1 Plummer 2 0 1 J Dixon 4 1 2 Lloyd 3 1 0 Piper 4 2 0 Gmuer 3 1 0 M Fridley 2 1 1 Gera 2 0 1 Donovan 1 1 0 Skwirut 4 0 1 Lehman 3 1 0 Zinkham 2 1 1 Orazio 1 1 0 Stump 2 0 0 Roach 2 0 0 Kintz 4 1 2 Karaschak 0 0 0 Forbes 0 0 0 Moser 0 0 0 Repko 1 0 0 Zulisky 1 0 0 N Dixon 1 0 0
Totals 27 14 6 Totals 31 6 9Heat Siphon 204 314 0 — 14 6 4Derry Ukes 310 010 1 — 6 9 1 Doubles: R Fridley (HS); Wasnick (DU) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-7, Fazekas-0, Smolleck-4 (HS); Skwirut-4, Gmuer-3, Kintz-0, Zinkham-2 (DU) Base on balls by: R Fridley-5, Fazekas-4, Smolleck-1 (HS); Skwirut-5, Gmuer-5, Kintz-9, Zinkham-1 (DU) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Alek Skwirut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.