A strong finish helped Heat Siphon stay perfect with a 13-5 victory against Watt’s Truck Center during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers game played this weekend.
Watt’s (5-3) jumped in front early, 5-2, after three innings, but Heat Siphon (8-0) scored the final 11 runs, including five each in the fourth and seventh innings.
Greg Vuchina and Jeff Miele both singled twice and scored a run to lead Heat Siphon at the plate. Kris Wible had a single and two runs, while Steve Peipock, Gary Takitch, Jason Bush, Dave Fairman, Tim Fedele, Dave Campbell, Brian Cutrillo and Jason Piper all singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which pounded out 13 runs on 13 hits.
Eric Hantz singled twice and scored a run for Watt’s, while Tim Holtzman had two hits, including a triple and a run. Eric Stump and Mark Ohler both singled twice, while Mark Carns blasted a home run. Dean Watt doubled and scored, while Jim Watt singled and crossed for Watt’s, which put up five runs on 12 hits.
Brian Bertani was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Carns suffered the loss with a strikeout and five walks.
———
Heat Siphon 011 510 5 — 13 13 1Watt’s 131 000 0 — 5 13 3 Doubles: D Watt (W) Triples: Holtzman (W) Home Run: Carns (W) Strikeouts by: Bertani-2, Bush-1, Takitch-5 (HS); Carns-1, Williams-0, Spehar-3, Hantz-0, Holtzman-0 (W) Base on balls by: Bertani-1, Bush-1, Takitch-0 (HS); Carns-5, Williams-3, Spehar-1, Hantz-1, Holtzman-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Brian Bertani Losing pitcher: Mark Carns
