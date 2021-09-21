There were eight local baseball games played this past weekend, four as part of the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League and four others in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action.
Dino’s 9,
Cutters 4
Dino’s Sports Lounge used a middle-inning surge for a five-run victory against Cutters.
Cutters (5-2) led 4-1 through three innings, but Dino’s (6-2) scored the game’s final eight runs, four each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Rick Watson led Dino’s with two hits, including a double, while Travis Johnson singled twice and scored two runs. Dave Conrad doubled and crossed twice, while Gene Shine had a hit and two runs. Rick Watson singled twice, while Lance Harry, Dino DeCario and Stu Silverberg all singled and scored for Dino’s, which produced nine runs on nine hits.
Mike Polinsky led Cutters with two singles, while Chaz Austraw and Steve Stanko both singled and scored. Dave Capozzi also doubled and scored for Cutters, which put up four runs on seven hits.
Henry was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Capozzi fanned three and walked two in defeat.
Pit Stop 18,
Billy’s 11
Pit Stop scored multiple runs in every inning but one during a big seven-run victory against Billy’s.
Pit Stop (3-4) led 2-1 through one inning and 12-4 after three complete. Billy’s (0-6) outscored Pit Stop 7-6 in the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough.
Pat Stumpf, Todd Laughlin and Mark Sherrod all had three hits, including a double and five combined runs to lead Pit Stop. Pat Laughlin and John Amatucci both singled three times and combined to score three runs, while Steve Bartek and Tim Laughlin had two hits each and three runs. Mike Urban and Mike Ray both had a hit and two runs, while Doug Smartnick singled and scored for Pit Stop, which produced 18 runs on 22 hits.
Dave Maier and Russ Ziolka led Billy’s, both with two hits, including a double and three combined runs. Tim Donaldson singled twice and scored, while Bill Churma had a double and three runs. Keith Derk singled and crossed twice, while John College and Bruce Sedlock also had a hit and a run for Billy’s, which put up 11 runs on 10 hits.
Urban was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Donaldson fanned three and walked six in the loss.
C&M 10,
Palko’s 5
C&M Seal Coating doubled up Palko’s Auto Repair with a five-run victory.
C&M led 2-1 through the first inning and scored four more runs in the bottom of the third for a 6-1 lead. Both teams closed the game with four runs.
Chad Rafferty led C&M with four hits, including a home run and two runs, while Rege Sofranko added three hits, including a double. Dave Daum singled three times and scored twice, while Mike Golkosky, Kevin Mulroy and Ray Alakson singled and scored for C&M, which scored 10 runs on 16 hits.
Darren Miller guided Palko’s with two hits, including a double and two runs. Ron Wahl and Bill Carrera both doubled for Palko’s, which scored five runs on seven hits.
Trace Bocan struck out four and walked two for the win. Daum fanned two and walked three in defeat.
Heat Siphon 16,
Palko’s 5
Heat Siphon scored an 11-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Heat Siphon (7-0) led 3-2 before pulling away in the later innings. Heat Siphon scored 13 runs in the final four innings, including two in the fourth and fifth, five more in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Steve Peipock paced the Heat Siphon attack with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Jason Bush, Jason Piper and Kris Wible all singled twice and combined to score five runs. Gary Takitch had a hit and two runs, while Dan Razza and Tim Fedele both singled and scored. Dave Campbell tripled, while Brian Bertani and Nick Ciocco combined to score five runs for Heat Siphon, which scored 16 runs on 13 hits.
J.B. Coles led Palko’s (3-4) with three singles and a run, while Dave Dobbs and Eric Kirchner both singled twice and scored. T.J. Petrosky also doubled for Palko’s, which had five runs on 12 hits.
Bush was the winning pitcher with one walk, while Kirchner walked two in defeat.
Redinger 7,
Frederick 5
Redinger and Sons took care of Frederick Funeral home for a two-run win.
Jeremiah Kitz guided Redinger and Sons (2-1) with two hits, including a home run, while Colin Bush also singled twice and scored two runs. Mason Hurbes had a hit and two runs, while Evan Springob singled and scored, as Redinger scored four times in the fifth inning during the curfew-shortened game. Jacob Kitz also doubled for Redinger, which had seven runs on eight hits.
Jaden Alesi paced Frederick (1-2) with two singles, while Dom Zilli doubled and crossed twice.
Damian Newsome was the winning pitcher, while Colin Michaels struck out three and issued two walks in the loss.
Frederick 9,
Garage Door 9
Frederick Funeral Home and Garage Door played to a tie.
Garage Door (1-2-1) led 6-3 through four complete. But Frederick (1-1-1) rallied with five in the fifth and another in its final at bat after Garage Door sought the win with three in the sixth.
Nate Lemmon singled twice and scored two runs to guide Frederick, while Tyler Fazekas belted a home run. Josh Fazekas, Jaden Alesi, Aiden Upole and Harrison Milko all singled and scored for Frederick, which scored nine runs on 10 hits.
Adam Moreland led Garage Door with three hits, including two doubles and two runs. Eli Boring, Vinny Zaccagnini and Brady Painter all singled twice and combined to score seven runs for Garage Door, which produced nine runs on 14 hits.
L-DOT 14,
Hogue 1
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers scored a big 13-run victory against Hogue Lumber Company.
Lane Harry, Rick Jacobsky, Cole Zezzo and Zach Stott combined to throw a no-hitter.
L-DOT led 2-1 after one inning before scoring the game’s final 12 runs, including an eight-run fourth.
Cam Forbes doubled and scored twice for L-DOT, while Jake Albaugh, Cam Forbes, Jake Shaw and James Hugus all singled and scored two runs. Cole Zezzo and Blake Spillar both singled and scored, while Rick Jacobsky crossed twice for L-DOT, which scored 14 runs on six hits.
Luke Bulebosh scored the lone run for Hogue. Nate Papuga suffered the mound loss.
Collision Shoppe 15,
Krinock 8
Collision Shoppe pulled away in the final inning for a seven-run victory against Krinock Painting.
Collision Shoppe (2-2) and Krinock (2-1) were tied, 3-3, through three innings before Collision put it away with an 11-run fourth.
Owen Teslevich led Collision with two hits, including a triple and two runs, while Hunter Riggle, Luke Corbett and Tyler Samide all singled twice and combined to score five runs. Peyton Legg doubled and scored three times, while Parker Holler, Braden Garia and Joe Bearer all singled and scored for Collision, which scored 15 runs on 12 hits.
Aaron Amoroso paced Krinock with a double and two runs. Jake Watson singled and scored three runs, while Lane Harry singled and scored. Cole Citeron scored twice for Krinock, which scored eight runs on three hits.
Legg fanned four and walked four in the victory. Amoroso walked three in defeat.
Collision 310 (11)0 0 — 15 12 3Krinock 301 400 0 — 8 3 1 Doubles: Legg (C); Amoroso (K) Triples: Hollick, Teslevich (C) Strikeouts by: Legg-4, Hollick-4, Riggle-1 (C); Amoroso-0, Citeron-3, Watson-3, Peipock-1 (K) Base on balls by: Legg-4, Hollick-0, Riggle-1 (C); Amoroso-3, Citeron-0, Watson-1, Peipock-2 (K) Winning pitcher: Peyton Legg Losing pitcher: Aaron Amoroso
Lumber 100 000 0 — 1 1 1L-DOT 213 900 0 — 14 4 2 Doubles: Forbes (L-D) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, Jacobsky-0, Zezzo-1, Short-0 (L-D); Papuga-0, Poilrant-0, Kim-0, Marsh-0 (L) Base on balls by: Harry-0, Jacobsky-0, Zezzo-0, Short-0 (L-D); Papuga-0, Poilrant-0, Kim-0, Marsh-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Lane Harry Losing pitcher: Nate Papuga
Palko’s 100 210 1 — 5 7 1C&M 204 211 x — 10 16 3 Doubles: Miller, Wahl, Carrera (P); Sofranko (C) Home Run: Rafferty (C) Strikeouts by: Bocan-4, Loutsenhizer-1, Bowman-0 (C); Daum-2, Mulroy-2 (P) Base on balls by: Bocan-2, Loutsenhizer-1, Bowman-0 (C); Daum-3, Mulroy-4 (P) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Dave Daum
Garage 102 303 0 — 9 14 4Frederick 020 151 0 — 9 10 4 Doubles: Moreland-2 (G) Home Run: T. Fazekas (F) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-2, J. Fazekas-3, Cecchini-1, Michaels-4, T. Fazekas-0 (F); Razza-1, Moreland-6, Boring-4, Hantz-1 (G) Base on balls by: Lemmon-1, J. Fazekas-0, Cecchini-1, Michaels-0, T. Fazekas-1 (F); Razza-0, Moreland-0, Boring-1, Hantz-1 (G)
Dino’s 001 440 0 — 9 9 1Cutter’s 004 000 0 — 4 7 4 Doubles: Conrad, Watson (D); Cappozzi (C) Strikeouts by: Harry-3, M. Johnson-7 (D); Cappozzi-3, Amoroso-0, Coletti-0 (C) Base on balls by: Harry-2, M. Johnson-0 (D); Cappozzi-2, Amoroso-1, Coletti-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Dave Cappozzi
Heat Siphon 210 225 4 — 16 13 6Palko’s 011 021 0 — 5 12 5 Doubles: Peipock (H); Petrosky (P) Triple: Campbell (H) Strikeouts by: Bush-0, Takitch-3 (H); Kirchner-0, Dziewulski-1, Angus-0, Ankeny-0 (P) Base on balls by: Bush-1, Takitch-1 (H); Kirchner-2, Dziewulski-1, Angus-3, Ankeny-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Jason Bush Losing pitcher: Eric Kirchner
Frederick’s 100 100 0 — 5 4 1Redinger 111 000 0 — 7 8 2 Doubles: Zilli (F); Ja. Kitz (R) Home Run: Je. Kitz (R) Strikeouts by: Newsome-0, Bush-2, Ja. Kitz-1, Je. Kitz-0 (R); Michaels-3, T. Fazekas-5, J. Fazekas-3 (F) Base on balls by: Newsome-0, Bush-4, Ja. Kitz-1, Je. Kitz-0 (R); Michaels-2, T. Fazekas-2, J. Fazekas-0 (F) Winning pitcher: Damian Newsome Losing pitcher: Colin Michaels
Pit Stop 264 022 2 — 18 22 3Billy’s 103 030 4 — 11 10 3 Doubles: Stumpf, T. Laughlin, Sherrod (P); Churma, Maier, Ziolka (B) Strikeouts by: Urban-2, Tuck-3, Bartek-0 (P); Donaldson-3 (B) Base on balls by: Urban-1, Tuck-3, Bartek-0 (P); Donaldson-6 (B) Winning pitcher: Mike Urban Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
