Heat Siphon stayed perfect in Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers action this weekend.
Heat Siphon defeated Toyota of Greensburg, while Cutter’s took care of Watt’s Trucking. Palko’s Auto Repair also beat C&M Seal Coating.
Heat Siphon 9,
Toyota 7
Heat Siphon rallied from an early deficit for a two-run victory.
Toyota (3-2) led 6-5 after the first inning, but Heat Siphon (4-0) tied it in the third and took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
Dan Razza led Heat Siphon with two singles and two runs, while Tim Fedele and Jason Piper both singled twice. Brian Bertanni had a hit and three runs, while Dave Fairman singled and scored. Nick Ciocco also crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which put up nine runs on nine hits.
Scott Roble, John Copper and Rob Henry all singled twice and scored a run to guide Toyota. John Tragesser had a hit and two runs, while Leo Hoopes and Bart Gaskey both singled and scored for Toyota, which produced seven runs on 12 hits.
Gary Takitch fanned three and didn’t issue a walk in the mound win. Joe Rice walked one and suffered the loss.
Cutter’s 13,
Watt’s 5
Cutters scored all the runs it needed in the first inning against Watt’s Trucking.
Cutters (4-1) scored all 13 runs in the top of the first, while Watt’s, put up single runs in the fifth and sixth and three more in the seventh.
Chaz Austraw and Mark Proviano both led Cutter’s with two hits, including a home run and a combined three runs scored. Mike Poinsky doubled twice and scored, while Dave Capozzi also singled twice and scored two runs. Don Kepple doubled and scored, while Anthony Coletti had a base hit and two runs. Doug Gallick and Forrest Thomas also singled and crossed for Cutters, which produced 13 runs on 13 hits.
Shawn Alesi paced Watt’s with two singles, while Dave Fry had a hit and two runs. Eric Lebo singled and scored, while Anthony Trasoline doubled for Watt’s, which put up five runs on six hits.
Capozzi struck out five and didn’t issue a walk in the win. Eric Hantz walked two in defeat.
Palko’s 10,
C&M 3
C&M Seal Coating led early, but Palko’s Auto Repair rallied late for a seven-run victory.
C&M (1-4) led 3-2 through three innings, but Palko’s (3-2) scored eight runs, four each, in the fifth and sixth innings.
JB Coles led Palko’s at the plate with three hits, including a home run, while Randy Campbell and Bob Ankeny both singled twice and scored two runs. John Mongeluzzo had a hit and two runs, while T.J. Petrosky singled and scored for Palko’s, which scored 10 runs on 11 hits.
Ray Alakson singled twice to pace C&M offensively. Mike Golkosky singled and scored twice, while Kevin Mulroy had a hit and a run. Dave Daum also doubled for C&M, which produced three runs on 11 hits.
Ankeny was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks.
Kevin Cjekowski walked two in the loss.
———
Cutters (13)00 00 0 — 13 13 1Watt’s 000 011 3 — 5 6 7 Doubles: Polinsky-2, Kepple (C); Trasoline (W) Home Runs: Austraw, Proviano (C) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-5, Stanko-0, Coletti-1, Gallick-1 (C); Hantz-0, Fry-1, Holtzman-1 (W) Base on balls by: Capozzi-0, Stanko-0, Coletti-1, Gallick-1 (C); Hantz-2, Fry-1, Holtzman-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Eric Hantz
Toyota 600 001 0 — 7 12 4Heat Siphon 501 030 x — 9 9 1 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Takitch-3, Fairman-2, Cutrillo-1 (H); Rice-0, Conrad-3 (T) Base on balls by: Takitch-0, Fairman-0, Cutrillo-1 (H); Rice-1, Conrad-3 (T) Winning pitcher: Gary Takitch Losing pitcher: Joe Rice
C&M 021 000 0 — 3 9 6Palko’s 200 044 0 — 10 11 1 Doubles: Daum (C) Home Run: Cales (P) Strikeouts by: Ankeny-1, Dziewulski-2 (P); Cjekowski-0, Daum-1 (C) Base on balls by: Ankeny-0, Dziewulski-2 (P); Cjekowski-2, Daum-0 (C) Winning pitcher: Bob Ankeny Losing pitcher: Kevin Cjekowski
