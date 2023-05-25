Heat Siphon (4-5) used several multi-run innings early on in a 13-8 win Tuesday, May 23, over the Derry Ukes (4-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.

Heat Siphon scored three runs in the first inning, and four runs in each of the next two frames for a 11-0 lead. The Ukes were able to make a game of it as they responded with seven runs in the home half of the third inning to cut the lead to 11-7. The teams scored one run apiece in the fifth inning before Heat Siphon plated a lone run in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 13-8 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

