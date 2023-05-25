Heat Siphon (4-5) used several multi-run innings early on in a 13-8 win Tuesday, May 23, over the Derry Ukes (4-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
Heat Siphon scored three runs in the first inning, and four runs in each of the next two frames for a 11-0 lead. The Ukes were able to make a game of it as they responded with seven runs in the home half of the third inning to cut the lead to 11-7. The teams scored one run apiece in the fifth inning before Heat Siphon plated a lone run in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 13-8 win.
Heat Siphon was led at the plate by Preston Donovan, who was 3 for 4 with one double. He scored three runs in the win. Teammate Mason Fridley was 2 for 3 in the game, scoring four runs. Noah Dixon was 1 for 4 for Heat Siphon, scoring one run. Alex Orr crossed the plate three times for the winning team. Sage Sevacko was 1 for 4 with one double and scored one run. Hudson Fridley also scored one run for the winners.
Parker Zinkham was 1 for 2 for the Ukes. He had the team’s lone extra-base hit – a double – and scored one run. Teammate Sonny Simon was 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Tristan Lettie was 2 for 4 and scored one run. Tyler Martin was 1 for 4, scoring one run for the Ukes. Mikey Monios was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Camron Forbes and Parker Petrosky scored one run apiece.
Mason Fridley was the winning pitcher for Heat Siphon as he struck out five batters and walked four. He was relieved by Levi Moser, who fanned four and issued four free passes.
Martin was on the losing side of the hill for the Ukes as he struck out two and walked four. He was relieved by Monios, who fanned five and issued six free passes. Petrosky finished the game, striking out two batters in relief.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.