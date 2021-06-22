Heat Siphon overcame an 11-run deficit during a walk-off victory against Derry Ukes in recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Heat Siphon trailed 13-2 and came all the way back to win in the bottom of the seventh. Also, Nakles scored a 10-run mercy-rule win against St. Joe’s Club.
Nakles 15,
St. Joe’s Club 5
Nakles spread 15 runs over five innings during a 10-run win against St. Joe’s Club.
Nakles (10-9) pounded out four runs in the top of the first inning and led 7-2 through two complete. St. Joe’s Club (11-10) added a run, but Nakles scored eight of the game’s final 10 to seal the victory.
Anthony Scarton homered, singled twice and scored three runs to lead Nakles at the plate. Vince Gaskey collected three hits, including a double and four runs, while Dan Calabrace doubled and bagged three runs. Tyler Hahn, Mike Tortorella and Dom Durigon each singled and combined for four runs. Anthony Amatucci also singled, while Steve Janke scored for Nakles, which tallied 15 runs on 11 hits.
Peyton Chismar guided St. Joe’s Club offensively with two singles and two runs. Jacob Cramer and Cole Short each singled and crossed once, while Chad Jones and Jayden Struble also singled. Dom Rosensteel plated a run.
Calabrace earned the mound win, tossing five strikeouts and issuing five walks. Cramer took the loss with a strikeout and four walks.
Heat Siphon 14,
Derry Ukes 13
Heat Siphon rallied from a 10-run hole and to edge Derry Ukes by one run in walk-off fashion.
Derry Ukes (8-12) put up seven runs in the second inning and held an 11-3 lead through four. Derry Ukes scored twice in the top of the fifth before Heat Siphon (10-8) came storming back with 11 of the game’s final 13 runs, including three in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
Roman Fridley led Heat Siphon’s charge with a home run, two singles and three runs scored. Mason Fridley had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Hayden Smolleck singled twice and scored two runs, while Tyler Fazekas and Nathan Lemmon singled and combined to plate three runs for Heat Siphon, which scored 14 runs on nine hits.
Tyler Martin had three singles and a run scored to lead Derry Ukes at the plate. Anthony Monios singled twice and scored, while John Washick, Peyton Gmuer, Parker Zinkham and Will Harry each singled and combined for eight runs. Elijah Toth also singled, while Anthony Sacco crossed twice.
Winning pitcher Noah Dixon had two strikeouts and two walks. Washick took the loss, with a strikeout and a walk.
———
Nakles St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Gaskey 3 4 3 Cramer 3 1 1 Hahn 3 2 1 Rosenstl 2 1 0 Tortrlla 2 1 1 Chismar 3 2 2 Calabrce 2 3 1 Short 2 1 1 Scartn 3 3 3 Beeman 1 0 0 Rupert 1 0 0 Zaccagni 2 0 0 Janke 2 1 0 Jones 2 0 1 Druigon 2 1 1 Struble 2 0 1 Marsh 1 0 0 Hochard 1 0 0 Amatcci 2 0 1 Pedder 1 0 0 McIlnay 3 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 Losier 0 0 0 Jeffery 1 0 0 Boring 0 0 0
Totals 24 15 11 Totals 20 5 6Nakles 430 350 0 — 15 11 2St. Joe’s 201 020 0 — 5 6 4 Doubles: Gaskey, Calabrace (N) Home Run: Scarton (N) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-3, Gaskey-0 (N); Cramer-1, Short-5, Boring-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Calabrace-5, Gaskey-3 (N); Cramer-4, Short-3, Boring-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Jacob Cramer ———
Derry Ukes Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
Washck 5 4 1 Smollck 3 2 2 Monios 2 1 2 R Fridley 4 3 3 Gmuer 3 1 1 Fazekas 5 2 1 Lloyd 4 0 0 J Dixon 2 1 0 Gera 3 0 0 M Fridley 5 2 2 Martin 4 1 3 Lemmon 2 1 1 Zinkham 4 1 1 Lehman 1 0 0 Harry 2 2 1 Donovan 1 0 0 Sacco 3 2 0 Orazio 2 0 0 Repko 1 0 0 N Dixon 3 0 0 Toth 2 0 1 Karaschk 3 0 0 Forbes 1 0 0
Totals 34 13 10 Totals 31 14 9Derry Ukes 173 020 0 — 13 10 2Heat Siphon 201 044 3 — 14 9 6 Doubles: Mason Fridley (HS) Home Run: Roman Fridley (HS) Strikeouts by: N Dixon-2, Fazekas-3, R Fridley-5 (HS); Washick-1, Lloyd-4, Martin-0, (DU) Base on balls by: N Dixon-2, Fazekas-3, R Fridley-2 (HS); Washick-1, Lloyd-5, Martin-1 (DU) Winning pitcher: Noah Dixon Losing pitcher: John Washick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.