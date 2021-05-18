Heat Siphon earned its first and second victories of the season, the latter via a walk-off, during recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Derry Ukes also defeated Cooperstown Vets by 14 runs, while Frontier Club scored a six-run win against Nakles.
Heat Siphon held off St. Anthony’s for its opening win before edging Bardine’s with a walk-off.
Derry Ukes 15,
Cooperstown 1
A 12-run first inning lifted Derry Ukes past Cooperstown Vets by 14 runs in four innings.
Derry Ukes led 15-0 after two innings, and Cooperstown scored a consolation run in the third.
Anthony Monios singled twice and scored two runs to guide Derry Ukes (4-5) at the plate. Ben Gera doubled and crossed once, while John Washick, Peyton Gmuer, Alek Skwirut, Nolan Plummer and Nick Stump each singled, combining to score nine runs.
Hank Fligger recorded a two-base hit to pace Cooperstown (2-7) offensively. Patrick Laughlin, Hunter Fligger and Colton Sanders (one run) each singled.
Winning pitcher Jake Lloyd struck out five batters and walked zero. Hunter Fligger took the loss, walking four.
Heat Siphon 9,
St. Anthony’s 6
Heat Siphon used a strong start and held off St. Anthony’s late during a three-run victory — its first of the season.
Heat Siphon led 6-0 after the first inning and held that advantage until St. Anthony’s pulled two runs back in the third. Heat Siphon scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, to lead 9-3 entering the final frame. St. Anthony’s rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs, but its comeback bid fell short.
Roman Fridley collected two hits, including a double, to lead Heat Siphon (1-6) at the plate. Hayden Smolleck and Dominic Piper singled twice, combining for three runs. Preston Donovan tripled, while Nathan Lemmon and Jack Dixon each singled, crossing three times combined.
Isaiah Mitchell tripled twice and scored a run to pace St. Anthony’s (2-6) offensively. Cason Long doubled twice and plated three runs, while Damian Newsome and Tyler Derk each singled.
Tyler Fazekas earned the mound win, fanning nine and walking five. Landon Kodman took the loss, with five strikeouts and six walks.
Heat Siphon 12,
Bardine’s 11
Heat Siphon overcame a four-run deficit in the seventh inning and defeated Bardine’s in walk-off fashion in the eighth.
Heat Siphon led 4-0 after the first, but Bardine’s went ahead, 8-4, in the third. Heat Siphon cut the deficit to one run in the fourth until Bardine’s retook a four-run advantage in the sixth. However, Heat Siphon tied the score a 11-all in the seventh and scored the winning run in the eighth.
Roman Fridley recorded three hits, including a double, and scored a run to lead Heat Siphon (2-6) at the plate. Tyler Fazekas tripled, singled, and scored two runs, while Sam Orazio, doubled, singled, and crossed twice. Jack Dixon doubled and scored a run.
Hayden Smolleck, Nathan Lemmon, Dominic Piper, Levi Moser, Mason Fridley and Ryan Karaschak each singled, combining for five runs. Heat Siphon pounded out 12 runs on 16 hits.
Ethan Frye tripled and doubled to lead Bardine’s (5-4) offensively. Owen Burkey collected two hits, including a double, and crossed twice. Jackson McMullen and Andrew Hantz each singled twice and crossed once, while Brody Ruman doubled and scored three runs. Joe Razza and Luke Bulebosh each singled and crossed once for Bardine’s, which scored 11 runs on 11 hits.
Smolleck was the winning pitcher, with a strikeout and three walks. McMullen took the loss.
Frontier Club 10,
Nakles 4
Frontier Club was narrowly trailing Nakles until its nine-run sixth inning propelled it to victory.
Frontier Club led 1-0 through four-and-a-half innings until Nakles took a one-run advantage in the fifth. But the following inning, Frontier Club erupted for nine runs and held off Nakles’ two-run, sixth-inning rally.
Michael Naggy singled twice and crossed once to guide Frontier Club (8-3) at the plate. Colin Michaels doubled and scored, while Luke Nipar-Smith, Jacob Hannah, Ayden Cottom and Cam Petrunak each singled during Frontier Club’s six-run win.
Anthony Scarton singled twice and scored once to lead Nakles (6-3) on offense. Casey Rupert doubled and crossed once, while Ben Stratton, Quardarius Davis, Tyler Hahn and Dominic Durigon all singled for Nakles.
Winning pitcher Jacob Hannah struck out three and walked two. Ramone Williams took the loss, striking out two and walking two.
———
Heat Siphon 600 111 0 — 9 9 2St. Anthony 002 001 3 — 6 7 3 Doubles: R Fridley (HS); Long-2 (SA) Triples: Donovan (HS); Mitchell-2 (SA) Strikeouts by: Fazekas-9, R Fridley-1, Lemmon-2, Smolleck-0 (HS); Kodman-5, Derk-2, Theys-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Fazekas-5, R Fridley-1, Lemmon-0, Smolleck-0 (HS); Kodman-6, Derk-2, Theys-3 (SA) Winning pitcher: Tyler Fazekas Losing pitcher: Landon Kodman
Bardine’s 017 003 00 — 11 11 3Heat Siphon 400 300 41 — 12 16 0 Doubles: Frye, Burket, Ruman (B); R Fridley, Dixon, Orazio (HS) Triples: Frye (B) Home Runs: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Smolleck-1, R Fridley-3, Donovan-0, Moser-1 (HS); McMullen-0, Samide-1, Baughman-2 (B) Base on balls by: Smolleck-3, R Fridley-7, Donovan-2, Moser-3 (HS); McMullen-0, Samide-7, Baughman-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Hayden Smolleck Losing pitcher: Jackson McMullen
Front. Club 100 009 0 — 10 5 2Nakles 000 002 2 — 4 7 5 Doubles: Michaels (FC); Rupert (N) Strikeouts by: Hannah-3, Nipar-Smith-0 (FC); Williams-2, Scarton-1, Rupert-0 (N) Base on balls by: Hannah-2, Nipar-Smith-0 (FC); Williams-2, Scarton-0, Rupert-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Jacob Hannah Losing pitcher: Ramone Williams
Cooperstwn 001 000 0 — 1 4 5Derry Ukes (12)30 00 0 — 15 8 0 Doubles: Fligger (CV); Gera (DU) Strikeouts by: Lloyd-5 (DU); Fligger-0, Angus-2, Thomas-2 (CV) Base on balls by: Lloyd-0 (DU); Fligger-4, Angus-1, Thomas-3 (CV) Winning pitcher: Jake Lloyd Losing pitcher: Hunter Fligger
