Heat Siphon edged Latrobe Center Distributing, 4-3, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Old-Timers game.
LCD (5-2) led 2-1 through five innings, but a three-run sixth helped Heat Siphon (5-2) secure the victory. LCD loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with just one out, but managed only one run, as Heat Siphon escaped with the win.
Greg Vucina guided Heat Siphon at the plate with two hits, including a triple and two runs. Steve Peipock also singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which produced four runs on six hits.
Bob Vaughn and Anthony Coletti both led LCD offensively with two hits and one run scored. Todd Weimer singled and scored, while Jim Coletti also doubled for LCD, which put up three runs on 10 hits.
Peipock was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and three walks. Vaughn suffered the loss with three strikeouts and one walk.
———
Heat Siphon 001 003 0 — 4 6 1Lat. Cent. Dist. 000 110 1 — 3 10 4 Doubles: J Coletti (LCD) Triples: Vucina (HS) Strikeouts by: Peipock-6, Takitch-3 (H); Vaughn-3, Capozzi-2 (L) Base on balls by: Peipock-3, Takitch-0 (H); Vaughn-1, Capozzi-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Steve Peipock Losing pitcher: Bob Vaughn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.