The Heat Siphon Pumpers battled Cooperstown to 6-5 victory in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play Sunday.
It was a close contest from the onset. Cooperstown got the scoring started first as it went up 3-0 after the first half inning.
Heat Siphon rallied in the bottom of the first, erasing the Cooperstown lead and going ahead 4-3.
The Pumpers added to their lead in the second inning, where it added two more runs to extend the score 6-3.
Cooperstown would add a run in the third and fifth innings, but it would not be enough to overcome the early offense of the Pumpers.
Dominic Pipler hit a double, single and drove in two RBIs to lead the Pumpers.
Levi Moser earned the win for Heat Siphon. He struck out four and walked none.
Aiden Gray got the loss Cooperstown where he struck out four and walked three.
Heat Siphon moves to 9-4 overall, while Cooperstown falls to 4-9.
St. Anthony’s 16, Ukes 3
The Saints of St. Anthony’s posted an 11-run first inning en route to a 16-3 win over the Derry Ukes Sunday.
Cason Young led the offensive charge for the Saints as he hit two triples on the day. Jack Stynchula had two hits and drove in three RBIs as well for St. Anthony’s.
Long got the win as he struck out eight and walked three.
Bardine’s 28, Frontier Club 0
Bardine’s lit up the Frontier Club for 28 runs in their 28-0 routing Sunday.
There was no letting up in the Bardine’s offense as it posted four runs in the first, seven in the second inning, three more run in the third and a whopping 15 runs in the fourth inning.
More surprising was there was not an extra-base hit for either team.
Ryan Baughman led the Bardine’s offense. He had six hits driving five runs on six at-bats. Leland Wiedeburg had three hits, driving in five runs on five at-bats and Brody Ruman added four hits, driving two runs on six at-bats.
Baughman is also credited with the win as he struck out four and walked one from the mound.
Bardine’s improve to 8-4, while Frontier Club falls to 0-13.
St. Joe’s 5, VFW 4
A four-run fifth inning helped St. Joe’s come from behind to defeat the VFW 5-4 Saturday.
With a score knotted at 1-all, VFW took a 3-1 lead after four innings. It wasn’t in the lead long, as the Angels’ offense jumpstarted in the fifth to retake the lead at 5-3.
VFW added another run in the bottom of the fifth, but it was all the offense it could muster and would not be able to overtake St. Joe’s.
Chad Jones, Jayden Struble and Jack Jeffery each had a double for St. Joe’s. James Hugus had VFW’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Struble got the win. He struck out six and walked five. He got help from Jeffery, who struck out five and walked one in relief.
Bardine’s 13, Nakles 2
Bardine’s had all of its offense in the first three innings as it built an insurmountable lead as it handed Nakles a 13-2 defeat Friday.
Luke Bolebosh had the only extra-base hit of the game for Bardine’s, a double.
Andrew Hantz earned the win, striking out two and walking two.
---Cooperstown 5 Heat Siphon 6
ab r h ab r h Teslevich 4 1 1 Piper 2 2 2 McMahen 4 0 1 N.Dixon 2 1 1 Bothell 3 2 0 J.Dixon 1 1 0 Dummich 3 1 3 Donovan 4 1 0 Gray 2 1 1 Aaron 2 1 0 Sanders 3 0 1 Roach 4 0 0 Lukon 3 0 1 Hodge 3 0 2 Rezza 3 0 1 Moser 2 0 1 Shetter 1 0 0 Karaschuck 1 0 1 Shirey 1 0 0 Skoloda 2 0 1 Totals 31 5 9 Totals 23 6 8
Cooperstown 301 010 0 — 5 6 2 Heat 420 000 x — 6 8 6 Doubles: H: Piper. Strikeouts by: H: Moser-4. C: Gray-4. Winning pitcher: Levi Moser.
Losing pitcher: Aiden Gray.
---
Ukes 3 St. Anthony’s 16
ab r h ab r h Wasnick 1 0 0 Skwinut 3 2 1 Monios 2 0 0 Stynchula 2 3 0 Zaccganini 2 0 1 Long 2 2 2 Gera 2 1 0 Newsome 2 1 1 Petrosky 1 1 0 Haydo 3 1 0 Zinkham 2 0 0 Young 2 2 1 Repko 2 1 2 Crimboli 1 2 1 Simon 1 0 0 Painter 0 2 0 Lettie 2 0 1 Trimble 2 0 0 Upole 2 1 0 Spingob 1 0 0
Totals 16 3 5 Totals 20 16 5 Ukes 010 2 — 3 5 SA 1141 x — 16 5 Triples: SA: Long-2. Strikeouts by: U: Wasnick-0. SA: Long-8. Winning pitcher: Cason Long. Losing pitcher: John Wasnick.
---
Bardine’s 28 Frontier Club 0
ab r h ab r h Hantz 6 3 1 Bauer 2 0 0 Baughman 6 5 6 Neidherhiser 2 0 0 Ruman 6 2 4 Smith 2 0 1 Ward 6 1 2 Errett 2 0 1 Razza 5 2 2 Heinnickel 2 0 1 Bulebosh 5 3 1 Sevacko 2 0 0 Wiedeburg 6 5 3 Rose 2 0 0 B.Hantz 6 4 2 Dominick 2 0 0 Sheets 2 0 0 Permucko 2 0 0 Totals 46 28 21 Totals 20 0 3
Bardine’s 472 15 — 28 21 FC 000 0 — 0 3 Strikeouts by: B: Baughman-4. FC: Errett-1. Winning pitcher: Baughman. Losing pitcher: Errett.
---
St. Joe’s 5 VFW 4
ab r h ab r h Boring 2 2 1 Hrubes 3 1 1 Rosensteel 3 1 2 Nick Jacobsky 2 0 0 Jeffery 4 0 1 Porterfield 1 0 0 Jones 1 1 1 Barkley 3 1 0 Losier 4 0 0 Mignogna 2 1 0 Struble 4 0 2 Hugus 2 0 1 Mochard 3 0 0 Smith 3 0 2 Hannah 1 0 0 Nelson 3 0 0 Outly 1 0 0 Nave 3 0 0 Bonomo 1 0 0 Lazarchik 2 1 0 C.Short 2 0 0 J.Short 2 0 0 Chismar 2 1 1 Totals 30 5 8 Totals 24 4 4
St. Joe’s 100 040 0 — 5 8 3 VFW 100 210 0 — 4 4 2 Doubles: SJ: Jones, Struble, Jeffery, Hugus. Strikeouts by: SJ: Struble-6. VFW: Barkley-4. Winning pitcher: Jayden Struble. Losing pitcher: Collin Barkley.
---
Bardine’s 13 Nakles 2
