Heat Siphon and Cooperstown Vets claimed a pair of weekend victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Heat Siphon defeated VFW and St. Joe’s Club, while Cooperstown toppled Derry Ukes and F.O. Eagles. Nakles, Bardine’s and F.O. Eagles also scored wins this weekend. Nakles and Bardine’s both defeated Frontier Club, while F.O. Eagles beat St. Joe’s Club.
F.O. Eagles 5
St. Joe’s Club 3,
One inning helped F.O. Eagles take down St. Joe’s Club.
St. Joe’s Club led 3-1 until F.O. Eagles scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to break the deadlock.
Dom Zilli paced F.O. Eagles at the plate with two hits, including a triple and a run scored, while Rocco Marino and Buddy Young both singled twice. Louie Amatucci and Logan Bradish both singled and scored for F.O.E., which produced five runs on eight hits.
Cole Short singled twice and scored a run for St. Joe’s Club, which Chance Pedder also added two hits. Eli Boring also doubled for St. Joe’s Club, which scored three runs on eight hits.
Amatucci came away with the win, ending with five strikeouts and zero walks. Jayden Struble took the loss, fanning four and walking five.
Bardine’s 12,
Frontier Club 2
Bardine’s took it to Frontier Club in the first inning and never looked back with a 10-run victory.
Bardine’s scored 11 of its 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning, using the early cushion to roll to victory.
Ashton Beighley led the Bardine’s attack with three singles and two runs, while Colin Bush contributed two hits, including a double and a run. Erick Batista and Matt Sterrett also singled and scored two runs for Bardini’s, which produced 12 runs on seven hits.
That was more than enough for Batista, who tossed a one-hitter for the victory. He had nine strikeouts and three walks.
Roman Darazio had the lone hit for Frontier Club, a double, while also scoring the team’s only run.
Colin Michaels took the loss with two strikeouts and four walks.
Cooperstown Vets 12,
Derry Ukes 7
Another late surge pushed Cooperstown Vets past Derry Ukes for a five-run victory on Sunday.
Derry Ukes (0-8) carried a 4-3 lead through four innings before Cooperstown (8-1) started its comeback bid. Cooperstown scored nine runs in the final two innings, including four in the sixth and five in the seventh to outlast Derry Ukes.
Corey Boerio led Cooperstown at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Hunter Fligger also contributed two hits, including a two-bagger and a run. William Hugus singled and scored four times, while Patrick Laughlin also had a hit and a run for Cooperstown, which produced 12 runs on six hits.
Parker Zinkham and Peyton Gmuer both singled twice and scored a run to guide Derry Ukes offensively. John Wasnick and Nolan Plummer both doubled and scored, while Tyler Martin had a single and a run for Derry Ukes, which put up seven runs on nine hits.
Brady Angus fanned two without issuing a walk for the win. Jake Lloyd suffered the loss, fanning two and walking five.
Cooperstown Vets 9,
F.O. Eagles 7
A big, late rally helped Cooperstown Vets defeat F.O. Eagles on Saturday.
F.O. Eagles (4-3) led 7-0 through five innings, but Cooperstown scored all nine of its runs in the final two innings, including six in its last at bat.
Antonio Hauser and Corey Boerio both singled twice and scored two runs to guide Cooperstown offensively. Jonathan and William Hugus both singled twice and scored once, while Nate Gray had a hit and two runs for Cooperstown, which produced nine runs on 11 hits.
Devon Frank led F.O. Eagles with two singles and two runs, while Ryan Dettling also singled twice. Rocco Marino doubled and scored, while Nate Papuga also added a two-bagger. Lou Amatucci singled and scored twice, while Dom Zilli and Will Morford all added a base hit and a run for F.O. Eagles, which put up seven runs on 12 hits.
Thomas Oldenberg was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and zero walks. Buddy Young took the loss, ending with one walk.
Heat Siphon 15
VFW 13
Heat Siphon came through with a late rally during a wild two-run victory against VFW on Sunday.
The two teams combined for 28 runs on 18 hits, as VFW (3-5) held a narrow 10-9 lead through four innings. VFW tacked on three more runs, but Heat Siphon (6-1) broke out for a six-run sixth to complete the comeback victory.
Roman Fridley paced Heat Siphon at the plate with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Tyler Fazekas followed with two singles and two runs. Nate Lemmon contributed a double and two runs, while Andrew Brack and Max Kallock combined for two hits and five runs. Nathan Cole and Dom Piper both singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which produced 15 runs on 10 hits.
Brayen Hill guided VFW offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Hayden Porterfield also added two singles. Zach Scott doubled and scored three runs, while Tony Massari added a hit and three runs. Tyler Mondock produced a hit and two runs, while Jake Albaugh also singled and scored for VFW, which put up 13 runs on eight hits.
Hayden Smollock was the winning pitcher, while Porterfield took the loss, walking two in defeat.
Heat Siphon 25,
St. Joe’s Club 8
Heat Siphon rolled out a five-inning hit parade for a 17-run victory against St. Joe’s Club on Saturday.
Heat Siphon scored in four of the five innings, opening with a four-run first, followed by a 10-run second and two more in the third for a 16-0 lead before St. Joe’s Club (0-7) produced two runs in the bottom of the inning. Heat Siphon closed the scoring with a nine-run fifth.
Max Kalloch led the Heat Siphon attack with four hits, including a triple, a double and three runs, while Nathan Cole followed with three hits, including a double and three runs. Tyler Fazekas, Nate Lemmon and Andrew Brack all produced two hits and three runs, while Sam Orazio contributed two hits, including a double and two runs. Brack and Fazekas also doubled for Heat Siphon, which pounded out six extra-base hits. Dominic Piper had two hits and a run, while Hayden Smolleck and Mason Fridley combined for two hits and five runs. Roman Fridley also crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which put out 25 runs on 20 hits.
Chance Pedder led St. Joe’s Club with three hits, including a double, while Eli Boring, Broderick Schreyer and Vinnie Zaccagnini all doubled and scored. Jayden Struble singled twice, while Dom Rosensteel and Cole Pokrant both singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which put up eight runs on 11 hits.
Roman Fridley earned the win with four strikeouts and one walk. Pokrant fanned one and walked six in defeat.
Nakles 15,
Frontier Club 7
Nakles used a surge in the later innings to pull away from Frontier Club for an eight-run victory on Saturday.
Nakles (6-2) held a 7-5 lead through three innings before scoring the next eight runs, including a six-run sixth.
C.J. Voytilla led the Nakles attack with four hits, including a double and three runs. Tino Bryer followed with three hits, including a double and five runs. Dan Calabrace also posted three hits, including a double and three runs. Quardarius Davis had a hit and two runs, while Koen Fulton and Andrew Anderson both singled and scored for Nakles, which scored 15 runs on 14 hits.
Anthony Alesi paced Frontier Club (4-3) at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Joe Marino doubled and crossed twice. Roman Darazio also singled and crossed two times, while Tyler Anderson and Dante Basciano both singled and scored for Frontier Club, which produced seven runs on eight hits.
Davis earned the mound victory with four strikeouts and three walks. Aiden Cottom struck out one and walked two in the loss.
———
St. Joe’s Club 010 200 0 — 3 8 0F.O. Eagles 100 040 0 — 5 8 3 Doubles: Boring (SJC) Triples: Zilli (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Amatucci-5 (F.O.E.); Struble-4, Schreyer-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Amatucci-0 (F.O.E.); Struble-5, Schreyer-1 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Louie Amatucci Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
Frontier Club 002 000 0 — 2 1 1Bardine’s (11)00 010 0 — 12 7 1 Doubles: Darazio (FC); Bush (B) Strikeouts by: Batista-9 (B); Michaels-2, Darazio-0 (FC) Base on balls by: Batista-3 (B); Michaels-4, Darazio-4 (FC) Winning pitcher: Erick Batista Losing pitcher: Collin Michaels
Cooperstown 000 003 6 — 9 11 4F.O. Eagles 121 030 0 — 7 12 2 Doubles: Marino, Papuga (F.O.E) Strikeouts by: Oldenberg-1, Boerio-2 (CV); Young-0, Papuga-4, Frank-1 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Oldenberg-0, Boerio-3 (CV); Young-1, Papuga-6, Frank-2 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Thomas Oldenberg Losing pitcher: Buddy Young
Nakles 322 026 0 — 15 14 4Frontier Club 014 002 0 — 7 8 8 Doubles: Voytilla, Calabrace, Bryer (N); Alesi, Marino (FC) Strikeouts by: Davis-4, Voytilla-1, Fulton-1 (N); Cottom-1, Hauser-1, Anderson-2, Basciano-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Davis-3, Voytilla-5, Fulton-1 (N); Cottom-2, Hauser-6, Anderson-2, Basciano-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Quardarius Davis Losing pitcher: Aidan Cottom
Cooperstown 011 104 5 — 12 6 0Derry Ukes 001 301 2 — 7 9 3 Doubles: Fligger, Boerio (CV); Plummer, Wasnick (DU) Strikeouts by: Angus-2, Hugus-2, Gray-1 (CV); Lloyd-2, Stump-0, Monios-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Angus-0, Hugus-8, Gray-1 (CV); Lloyd-5, Stump-3, Monios-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Brady Angus Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Heat Siphon 510 306 0 — 15 10 5VFW 302 530 0 — 13 8 6 Doubles: Fridley, Lemmon (HS); Stott, Bra Hill (VFW) Strikeouts by: Smolleck-0, Lemmon-8, Kallock-0 (HS); Porterfield-0, Stott-3, Cararini-4, Bra Hill-0, Tropeano-0 (VFW) Base on balls by: Smolleck-0, Lemmon-4, Kallock-5 (HS); Porterfield-2, Stott-2, Cararini-3, Bra Hill-0, Tropeano-2 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Hayden Smolleck Losing pitcher: Hayden Porterfield
Heat Siphon 4(10)2 090 0 — 25 20 0St. Joe’s Club 002 600 0 — 8 11 1 Doubles: Cole, Orazio, Brack, Kalloch, Fazekas (HS); Boring, Schreyer, Zaccagnini, Pedder (SJC) Triples: Kalloch (HS) Strikeouts by: Fridley-4, Fazekas-1, Kalloch-1, Brack-2 (HS); Pokrant-1, Boring-1, Chappell-0, Zaccagnini-0, Schreyer-3 (SJC) Base on balls by: Fridley-1, Fazekas-2, Kalloch-1, Brack-0 (HS); Pokrant-6, Boring-3, Chappell-3, Zaccagnini-2, Schreyer-1 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Cole Pokrant
