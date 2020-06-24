Heat Siphon and Cooperstown Vets were big winners in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play on Tuesday.
Heat Siphon defeated Derry Ukes, 15-4, in the first game of the day, while Cooperstown Vets topped VFW, 11-1, in the nightcap at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The victory improved Heat Siphon to 7-1 overall and dropped Derry Ukes to 0-9. Cooperstown Vets upped its record to 9-1 overall, while VFW fell to 3-6.
Heat Siphon 15,
Derry Ukes 4
Heat Siphon went to work early for its big 11-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Heat Siphon led 4-0 through one inning before breaking out for an 11-run second.
Tyler Fazekas guided the Heat Siphon attack with three hits, including a triple, a double and three runs scored. Max Kallock and Nate Lemmon both singled and scored three times, while Roman Fridley and Hayden Smolleck both had a single and a run. Andrew Brack crossed two times for Heat Siphon, which scored 15 runs on six hits.
Anthony Monios and Parker Zinkham both singled and scored to lead Derry Ukes offensively. Tyler Martin also doubled for Derry Ukes, which scored four runs on five hits.
Roman Fridley struck out four and walked four in the mound victory. Tyler Martin fanned one and walked four in defeat.
Cooperstown Vets 11,
VFW 1
It was a two-run game until Cooperstown Vets broke it open in the later innings.
Cooperstown Vets took a 3-0 lead after two innings and held a two-run advantage, 3-1, through four. An eight-run inning in the fifth helped Cooperstown Vets finish off the victory.
Nate Gray and Hunter Fligger guided Cooperstown offensively with a single and two runs each. Jonathan Hugus, William Hugus and Patrick Laughlin all singled and scored. Thomas Oldenburg also crossed twice for Cooperstown, which scored 11 runs on six hits.
Dom Cararini led VFW at the plate with two singles. Tony Massari doubled and scored for VFW, which produced one run on four hits.
Corey Boerio struck out seven and walked one in the complete-game victory. He allowed one run on just four hits. Riley Smith suffered the loss with four strikeouts and seven walks.———Derry Ukes 001 300 0 — 4 5 5Heat Siphon 4(11)0 000 0 — 15 6 0 Doubles: Martin (DU); T Fazekas (HS) Triples: T Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-4, Brack-0 (HS); Martin-1, Gmuer-0, Plummer-2, Wasnick-0, Stump-0 (DU) Base on balls by: R Fridley-4, Brack-0 (HS); Martin-4, Gmuer-5, Plummer-3, Wasnick-1, Stump-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin ———VFW 000 100 0 — 1 4 4Cooperstown 030 080 0 — 11 6 1 Doubles: Massari (VFW) Strikeouts by: Boerio-7 (CV); Smith-4, Mondock-1 (VFW) Base on balls by: Boerio-1 (CV); Smith-7, Mondock-1 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.