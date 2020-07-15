Heat Siphon and VFW picked up victories in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League on Tuesday during games played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The victory had an added bonus for Heat Siphon.
Heat Siphon’s (12-4) win against Bardine’s (8-9) allowed it to clinch a bye in the upcoming playoffs and avoid playing in a wild card game. First-place Cooperstown Vets (12-3) also has a bye, and will not play in the wild card game, while Nakles (10-6-1) also clinched a berth in post-season play.
VFW (6-8) defeated Frontier Club (7-8) in the other game played on Tuesday. F.O. Eagles (10-5) is third in the league standings, while St. Anthony (7-7) is fifth. St. Joe’s Club (3-13) and Derry Ukes (2-14-1) round out the league standings.
Heat Siphon 11,
Bardine’s 4
Heat Siphon pulled away in the later innings for a seven-run victory against Bardine’s.
The game was tied, 3-3, until Heat Siphon put up two runs in the fourth inning, taking the lead for good. Bardine’s pulled within one, but Heat Siphon finished it off with a five-run fifth for the victory.
Tyler Fazekas led Heat Siphon offensively with two singles and a run scored, while Roman Fridley singled and scored. Nate Cole and Hayden Smolleck both scored two runs for Heat Siphon, which produced 11 runs on four hits.
Erick Batista guided Bardine’s at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Jackson McMullen singled twice, while Matt Sterrett added a single and two runs for Bardine’s, which scored four runs on nine hits.
Cole was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and zero walks. Ashton Beighley fanned five and walked five in defeat.
VFW 14,
Frontier Club 8
VFW jumped on Frontier Club early for a six-run victory.
VFW scored seven runs in the first two innings for an early 7-1 advantage. Frontier Club closed the gap to three, 7-4, but VFW’s three-run fourth made it a six-run game. Frontier Club wouldn’t go away with a four-run fourth, making it 10-8, but VFW added insurance with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Tyler Mondock singled four times and scored two runs to guide VFW at the plate. Riley Smith and Jake Albaugh both singled three times and scored three runs, while Brayen Hill added two hits and a run. Zach Stott produced a hit and two runs, while Hayden Porterfield singled and scored for VFW, which scored 14 runs on 14 hits.
Roman Darazio led Frontier Club with two singles and a run, while Dante Basciano added a hit and three runs. Joe Marino and Cooper Basciano both singled and scored for Frontier Club, which put up eight runs on six hits.
Stott was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and two walks. Aiden Cottom walked three in defeat.
———
Bardine’s Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
Batista 4 2 2 Kallock 4 0 0 Sterrett 4 2 1 Cole 2 2 0 Beighley 3 0 1 R Fridley 2 1 1 Bush 4 0 0 Fazekas 4 1 2 Ward 3 0 1 Lemmon 2 1 0 Frye 3 0 1 Piper 3 1 0 Baughman 3 0 1 Brack 3 0 1 McMillen 3 0 2 Smolleck 3 2 0 Hantz 3 0 0 Orazio 1 1 0 Hissem 3 0 0 Roach 2 1 0 M Fridley 1 1 0
Totals 33 4 9 Totals 27 11 4Bardine’s 102 010 0 — 4 9 6Heat Siphon 102 251 x — 11 4 3 Doubles: Batista (B) Strikeouts by: Cole-5, Smolleck-0 (HS); Beighley-5, Frye-0, Sterrett-1 (B) Base on balls by: Cole-0, Smolleck-1 (HS); Beighley-5, Frye-1, Sterrett-4 (B) Winning pitcher: Nate Cole Losing pitcher: Ashton Beighley
———
VFW Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Smith 4 3 3 D Basciano 2 3 1 Stott 4 2 1 Marino 2 1 1 Massari 3 1 0 Darazio 4 1 2 Albaugh 4 3 3 Alesi 3 0 0 Mondock 4 2 4 Anderson 3 0 1 Hill 4 1 2 Naggy 4 0 0 J Tropeano 3 0 0 C Basciano 2 1 1 Porterfield 2 1 1 Nipar 2 1 0 B Tropeano 3 0 0 Hauser 0 0 0 Mignogna 3 1 0 Michaels 1 1 0 Cottom 1 0 0 Bauer 1 0 0 Petrunak 2 0 0
Totals 34 14 14 Totals 27 8 6VFW 430 322 0 — 14 14 4Front. Club 103 400 0 — 8 6 7
