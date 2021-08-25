Heat Siphon scored a big 27-9 victory against Pinnacle Auto Sales during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers baseball game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Heat Siphon (2-0) led 4-3 through three innings before breaking out for a nine-run fourth and six more in the fifth for a 19-4 lead at the time.
Jeff Miele led the Heat Siphon attack with five hits, including two doubles and four runs, while Brian Bertani added four hits, including a pair of two-baggers and a run and Jason Bush singled four times with three runs. Dave Fairman contributed three hits with a double and two runs, while Nick Ciocco also singled three times and scored twice. Greg Vucina posted two hits, including a triple and two runs, while Gary Takitch and Dave Campbell both added two hits, including a double and a combined five runs scored. Dan Razza, Ron Hamacher and Tim Fedele all singled twice and combined to score seven runs for Heat Siphon, which pounded out 27 runs on 31 hits.
Trace Bocan led Pinnacle at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Scott Bowman, Lou Pianetti and Mark Loutsenhizer all singled twice and combined to score two runs. Darren Miller, John Greiner, Joe Faddish and Al Saiani, which produced nine runs on 12 hits.
Bush was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and two walks. Bocan fanned two and walked two in defeat.
———
Heat Siphon 301 962 0 — 27 31 0Pinnacle 120 011 0 — 9 12 0 Doubles: Miele-2, Bertani-2, Takitch, Fairman, Campbell (HS); Bocan (PA) Triples: Vucina (HS) Strikeouts by: Bush-1, Cutrillo-4 (HS); Bocan-2, Bowman-0 (PA) Base on balls by: Bush-2, Cutrillo-3 (HS); Bocan-2, Bowman-0 (PA) Winning pitcher: Jason Bush Losing pitcher: Trace Bocan
