Heat Siphon handed F.O. Eagles its second loss of the season during recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
With the score tied, 5-5, Heat Siphon scored five late runs during a four-run win, as F.O. Eagles fell to 13-2.
Bardine’s scattered 13 hits during a five-run win against VFW, while Frontier Club erupted for 20 runs in a victory over Derry Ukes.
Heat Siphon 10,
F.O. Eagles 6
Heat Siphon broke a 5-all tie by scoring five runs in the sixth inning during a four-run win against F.O. Eagles.
Heat Siphon (8-9) led 5-3 through three complete innings, but F.O. Eagles leveled the score by crossing twice in the bottom of the fifth inning. Heat Siphon took a five-run lead in the sixth while F.O. Eagles pulled a run back in the seventh.
Preston Donovan singled twice and scored a pair to lead Heat Siphon’s offensive output, while Tyler Fazekas hit his league-leading fifth home run of the season. Hayden Smolleck, Roman Fridley, Mason Fridley and Noah Dixon all singled and combined for five runs. Jack Dixon and Dom Piper also crossed for Heat Siphon, which scored 10 runs on seven hits.
Peyton Legg had a pair of singles and scored to guide F.O. Eagles at the plate. Adam Moreland doubled and crossed once, while Parker Hollick, Justin Papuga and Nate Papuga each singled and scored a run. Dawson Chamberlain also crossed.
Winning pitcher Noah Dixon had one strikeout and one walk. Hollick suffered the loss, fanning two and walking one. Fazekas had eight punchouts and three walks to go along with his homer.
Bardine’s 13,
VFW 8
Bardine’s had five hits for extra bases during a five-run win against VFW.
Bardine’s scored five of the game’s first six runs through two innings and eventually led 9-2 through six complete. Bardine’s took an 11-run lead in the top of the seventh, while VFW’s comeback bid fell short, despite crossing six times in the final frame.
Ryan Baughman collected three hits, including two doubles, and scored a run to lead the charge for Bardine’s (10-8). Ethan Frye and Owen Burket each had two hits, including a double, and combined for five runs. Brody Rumon doubled and crossed twice, while Colin Bush and Cam McNichol (two runs) each singled. Jackson McMullen, Andrew Hantz and Cash Achammer also scored for Bardine’s, which scored 13 runs on 10 hits.
Bryson Hill singled twice and plated a run to pace VFW (4-11) offensively. Mason Hrubes singled twice and scored, while Hayden Porterfield and Riley Smith each had a two-base hit. Dom Cararini singled and crossed three times, while James Hugus singled and scored. Also scoring runs for VFW were Chris Heese and Everett Redinger.
Baughman was also the winning pitcher. He had eight strikeouts and one walk. Porterfield suffered the loss, with two punchouts and four walks.
Frontier Club 20,
Derry Ukes 5
Frontier Club wasted no time offensively as it scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 15-run win against Derry Ukes in four innings.
Frontier Club (10-7) scored runs in all four innings: 11, two, two and five. Derry Ukes (7-10) scored twice in the first and three in the third to make the score 15-5 at that time.
Angelo Camarote led the charge for Frontier Club by collecting three singles and scoring a run. Luke Nipar-Smith had two hits, including a double, and crossed twice. Camden Petrunak and Colin Michaels each doubled and crossed five times combined. Jacob Hannah doubled and crossed three times, while Michael Naggy, Trent Barnhart, Cooper Basciano, Aiden Cottom and Wyatt Neiderhiser all singled — combining for six runs. Korter Fulton also scored for Frontier Club, which pounded out 20 runs on 15 hits.
Jake Lloyd had two singles while Ben Gera tripled for Derry Ukes. John Washick and Alek Skwirut each singled.
Naggy was the winning pitcher. He fanned one batter and issued three walks. Tyler Martin took the loss, with zero strikeouts and four walks.
WCOTL
Senuta 8,
Merlin 7
Senuta Pro Chiropractic combined aggressive base running with some timely hitting to rally from a deficit and edge Merlin Funeral Home in a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League game played Saturday at Johns Field.
Senuta led 4-1 through four complete innings, but Merlin took a brief 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Senuta rallied for three runs and plated the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Paul Roble had three singles and a run to lead Senuta (4-0) at the plate. Joe Faddish singled twice and scored, while Dan Shirley, Nick Ciocco, Ted Geletka and Trace Bocan all singled for Senuta, which scored eight runs on nine hits.
Paul Smith and Bruce Mancini had two hits apiece to pace Merlin (2-2) offensively. Al Young, Bernie Lynch, Greg Stiles, Dave Bastile and Paul Besterci all singled for Merlin, which scored seven runs on nine hits.
Bocan earned the mound win, Greg Stiles and Besterci pitched for Merlin. Besterci took the loss.
———
Heat Siphon F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Smolleck 2 1 1 Hollick 4 1 1 R Fridley 1 2 1 Smith 4 0 0 Fazekas 4 1 1 Legg 4 1 2 J Dixon 3 1 0 Morelnd 2 1 1 Piper 3 1 0 Chambrln 1 1 0 M Fridley 4 1 1 J Papuga 3 1 1 Donovan 4 2 2 Hoke 2 0 0 Orazio 2 0 0 Dettling 4 0 0 N Dixon 3 1 1 Frye 1 0 0 Roach 2 0 0 N Papuga 3 1 1
Totals 28 10 7 Totals 28 6 6Heat Siphon 032 005 0 — 10 7 2F.O. Eagles 003 020 1 — 6 6 2 Doubles: Moreland (F.O.E.) Home Run: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: N Dixon-1, Fazekas-8, Smolleck-2 (HS); Hollick-2, Legg-3, N Papuga-2 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: N Dixon-1, Fazekas-3, Smolleck-2 (HS); Hollick-1, Legg-6, N Papuga-0 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Noah Dixon Losing pitcher: Parker Hollick
———
Bardine’s VFW ab r h ab r h
Frye 4 3 2 Cararini 3 3 1 Baughmn 5 1 3 Hill 4 1 3 Bush 5 0 1 R Smith 3 0 1 Ward 4 0 0 Porterfld 4 0 1 Burket 3 2 2 Migngna 4 0 0 Bulebosh 0 0 0 Heese 2 1 0 Rumon 3 2 1 Hugus 2 1 1 Samide 2 0 0 Redingr 2 1 0 McNichol 2 2 1 Nelson 2 0 0 McMullen 2 1 0 Bartolnw 1 0 0 Hantz 1 1 0 N Smith 1 0 0 Achammr 0 1 0 Hrubes 2 1 2 Weidebrg 1 0 0
Totals 32 13 10 Totals 30 8 9Bardine’s 140 022 4 — 13 10 1VFW 101 000 6 — 8 9 4 Doubles: Baughman-2, Frye, Burket, Ruman (B); Smith, Porterfield (V) Strikeouts by: Baughman-8, Ruman-1, Ward-1 (B); Porterfield-2, Smith-6, Hill-0, Mignogna-0 (V) Base on balls by: Baughman-1, Ruman-2, Ward-0 (B); Porterfield-4, Smith-1, Hill-4, Mignogna-0 (V) Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Hayden Porterfield
———Front Club (11)22 50 0 — 20 15 4Derry Ukes 203 00 0 — 5 5 2 Doubles: Hannah, Nipar-Smith (FC) Triples: Gera (DU) Strikeouts by: Naggy-1 (FC); Martin-0, Monios-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Naggy-3 (FC); Martin-4, Monios-4 Winning pitcher: Michael Naggy Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin
———Merlin 010 060 0 — 7 9 2Senuta Pro 031 031 x — 8 9 2 Strikeouts by: Bocan-0, Geletka-3, Greene-1 (SP); Besterci-1, Stiles-1 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Geletka-5, Greene-3 (SP); Besterci-3, Stiles-5 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Paul Besterci
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.