Heat Siphon 12,
Derry Ukes 11
The Heat Siphon Pumpers edged the Derry Ukes 12-11 in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Wednesday.
The Ukes went up big early scoring nine runs in the top-of-the-first inning. It was then up to the Pumpers to rally, which they started in the bottom-of-the-first inning when they reclaimed three runs to make the score 9-3.
The Pumpers would add another three in the third inning.
In the fourth inning, the Ukes opened its lead to 11-6, before the Pumpers worked to cut it to 11-8 in the fifth.
The Pumpers’ four-runs in bottom-of-the-seventh inning sealed their come-from-behind win at 12-11.
Tyler Martin hit a triple, while Vinny Zaccagnini, Tristan Lettie and Ben Gera hit a double apiece for the Ukes. For the Pumpers sole extra-base hit came from Preston Donovan.
Levi Moser takes the win for the Pumpers. He struck out none and walked two. Gera takes the loss, striking out four and walking seven.
The Pumpers move to 6-0 and the Ukes fall to 5-4.
VFW 12, Nakles 1
Parker Berk and Maddox Mignoga contributed a double each to lead the VFW to a 12-1 win over Nakles on Tuesday in Teener-League action.
The VFW posted five runs in the first inning and never looked back en route to the victory.
Mason Hrubes hit a triple for the VFW in the win.
Collin Barkley earned the win for the VFW. He struck out four and walked none in the effort. Anthony Scarten took the loss, striking out one and walking four.
