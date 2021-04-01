With what Mark Curcio had coming back, the Derry Area head track and field coach couldn’t help but think that both teams — boys and girls — were set up to possibly have history-making seasons last year.
Then came the hurdle that the Trojans — and every other team across the state — couldn’t clear.
COVID-19.
In early April of last year, the PIAA shut down all high school spring sports because of the pandemic. That meant each and every one of Derry Area’s athletes — again, like the other teams — and not just its 11 seniors, lost a season that they’re never going to get back after reaching the WPIAL Class AA Team Championships in 2019.
“It was one of those things that, unfortunately, everyone had to deal with,” Curcio said. “But we had some pretty high goals for the year, and it was cut short.
“We finally had some depth, especially with the girls’ team where we thought we could make a run not only for the section, but potentially make the WPIAL finals as a team. In boys, there were definitely some athletes who had some individual goals.”
After going undefeated for the second straight season, the Lady Trojans were looking for their fourth girls’ section championship in a row led by Tara Perry, who was coming off a seventh-place finish in the PIAA in the high jump as a sophomore. In boys, two seniors in particular — Justin Huss and Damian Morales — had their sights set on qualifying for states in back-to-back years, the former having finished fifth in the 400 in 2019 as the school record-holder while the latter made it in the 800.
And once again, Derry Area has relatively low numbers in terms of its roster, most notably in boys (17) with a few more in girls (27). But that’s nothing new for Curcio.
“Obviously depth helps, but we’re actually used to having smaller teams,” Curcio noted. “We’ve learned that, as long as you have a little depth in different areas, it usually translates into some wins.”
And Curcio feels the Trojans have that this season, as well.
“One of our girls was telling me that she recognizes that we have a lot of depth, no matter what the event is,” Curcio stated. “It’s one thing if the coaches notice that, but I think it’s altogether different coming from an athlete.”
That person is senior Caitlyn Crook (discus, 102-5; shot, 32). She is one of six holdovers from two years ago along with seniors Serena Slusarcyk (100, school record :12.70) and Tara (high jump, school record 5 1/4) and Leah Perry (300 hurdles, :50.6), and juniors Sydney Williams (400, 1:06) and Danielle Cramer (300 hurdles, :54.7).
“The girls are just driven,” Curcio expressed. “Top to bottom, they’ve just bought into trying to accomplish big goals.
“We’re in a new section,” he added. “Going into the season, we knew we wanted to contend for the section title.
“That’s the goal for the girls’ team especially. They want to win that fourth straight section title.”
The Trojans are now in WPIAL Class 2A Section 7. The other teams include Ligonier Valley, Valley, Burrell, Apollo-Ridge, Leechburg and Deer Lakes.
“In boys,” Curcio continued, “we’re looking at it more on a meet-by-meet basis and see what transpires as the season goes on. It’s more individual goals with the boys.
“And, particularly on the boys’ side, we just have a lot of newcomers. We’re very young, and many of them have only one season in.”
Derry Area has only three boys’ athletes who were regulars back in 2019. They are seniors Keith Rager (shot,, 40-1 1/4; discus, 118-7; javelin, 87-9), Connor Quinlisk (100, :11.89; long jump, 21-3) and Joe Rhea (110 hurdles, :20.38).
Curcio mentioned four others as promising first-year contributors. They include sophomore Charlie Banks (distance), a transfer from Blairsville, and freshman Devin Whitney (sprints, jumps) in boys, and sophomore Ashley Baker (jumps, pole vault) and freshman Charity Peterman (sprints, hurdles) in girls.
Now, it’s on to the start of the season. The Trojans’ first meet is April 8 in a section home matchup against Leechburg.
“We always tell our athletes that, in April, everything they do is for the team,” Curcio remarked. “Then, in May, it starts to shift from that to trying to improve as individuals, whether it be making it to the WPIAL or state meet.
“For the first two months, we really push that team aspect. That’s especially going to be the case this year.
“But we do have a lot of leaders this year. No matter what it is, they have really stepped up, at least in part because of the year that was lost.
“They have this newfound leadership role that they’re displaying on a daily basis. In the gym, they’re the ones leading the workouts.
“They set the example on and off the track. We’re hoping that it makes a big difference this year.”
