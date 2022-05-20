Hartman-Graziano had two hits by Mike Gigliotti to help lead it to a 5-0 win over Wellington in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League on Wednesday.
Dave Fry, Randy Wilburn, John Catanzarite and Bruce Sedlock each contributed a hit for Hartman-Graziano.
Bill Ohuscheck led Wellington with two hits.
Mike Urban earned the win for Hartman-Graziano striking out two and walking no one.
Scott McIlnay takes the loss for Wellington. He struck out one and walked one.
Hartman-Graziano is now 2-0, while Wellington falls to 0-2.
–––––
Hartman-Graziano 011 120 0 — 583 Gr. Latrobe 000 000 0 — 042
Strikeouts by: HG: Urban-2. W: McIlnay-1. Winning pitcher: Mike Urban. Losing pitcher: Scott McIlnay.
