Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home took home the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League 55 regular season title with a 12-2 record over the weekend.
Hartman-Graziano edged McCabe Funeral Home, 6-5, via a walk-off. Latrobe Legion pulled away late for a five-run victory over Blue Sky Design.
Hartman-Graziano 6,
McCabe 5
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home trailed McCabe Funeral Home entering the final inning but plated the winning run in the seventh for a walk-off victory.
McCabe (4-9) scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead. However, Hartman-Graziano tied the score at 5 apiece in the sixth before crossing the winning-run in the bottom of the seventh.
Dave Fry led Hartman-Graziano with two hits, including a triple. Steve Stanko and Randy Wilburn both singled twice. Greg Bitner, Ralph Polvinale, Steve Bartek, Ron Hixon, John Catanzarite and Bill Bush all singled once for Hartman-Graziano, which produced six runs on 12 hits.
Eric Zimmerman collected three hits, including a double, to lead McCabe’s attack. Russ Ziolko and John College each singled twice, while Tom Vaughn and Tim Donaldson each singled once.
Fry was also the winning pitcher, with two strikeouts. Dave Donaldson took the loss, striking out one batter.
Latrobe Legion 12,
Blue Sky 7
Blue Sky Design struck first, but Latrobe Legion pulled away late for a five-run victory.
Blue Sky put up six runs in the top of the second, but Latrobe rallied to tie the score, 7-7, after four innings. Latrobe scored the game’s final five runs, including four in the sixth inning.
Bob Dittman led Latrobe’s attack with three hits, including a triple. Bruce Frerotte had two hits, including a double, while Charles McNerney, Tom Shomo and Dave Fairman each singled twice. Slim Stoupis, Chuck Dunningan, Mike Self, Bob Charles and Steve Jupena each singled once for Latrobe, which scored 12 runs on 16 hits.
Mike Proch collected four hits, including a double, to lead Blue Sky at the plate. Gary Zuchelli doubled twice and singled, while Bill McCurdy singled twice. John Greenlee, John Cenkner, Butch Ray, Rich Santella, Jeff Hickman, Jeff Mitchell and Jerry Fagert each singled once.
Winning pitcher McNerney the two strikeouts and zero walks. Hickman suffered the loss, fanning two and walking two.
———
Blue Sky 061 000 0 — 7 16 0Latrobe 003 414 x — 12 16 0 Doubles: Zuchelli-2, Proch (B); Freotte, Charles (L) Triples: Dittman (L) Strikeouts by: McNerney-2, Jupena-0, Fairman-1 (L); Hickman-2, Proch-1, Fagert-0 (B) Base on balls by: McNerney-0, Jupena-2, Fairman-1 (L); Hickman-2, Proch-2, Fagert-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Charles McNerney Losing pitcher: Jeff Hickman
McCabe 102 002 0 — 5 9 0Hartman-Graz. 010 004 1 — 6 12 0 Doubles: Zimmerman (M) Triples: Fry (H-G) Strikeouts by: Fry-2, Downey-1, Stanko-0, Bartek-0 (H-G); D Donaldson-1, T Donaldson-4, Vaughn-0 (M) Base on balls by: Fry-0, Downey-0, Stanko-0, Bartek-0 (H-G); D Donaldson-0, T Donaldson-0, Vaughn-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Dave Fry Losing pitcher: Dave Donaldson
