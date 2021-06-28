A warm and sunny weekend allowed all four scheduled Westmoreland County Old-Timers League games to be played this weekend, while two make-up games took place during the week.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home won a pair of games against McCabe Funeral Home, 9-3, and Bowman Land Surveying Co., 16-11. Hartman-Graziano improved to 6-1 and handed Bowman its first loss.
Latrobe Legion pulled away for an 8-3 win against Blue Sky Sign Design Co., while Wellington Resource Group and Merlin Funeral Home split a double-header. Bowman also scored a 12-7 win against Senuta Pro Chiropractic.
Latrobe Legion 8,
Blue Sky 3
Latrobe Legion broke a 1-all tie in the fifth inning and pulled away for a five-run win against Blue Sky Sign Design Co.
The score was tied, 1-1, through four innings, until Latrobe Legion scored a run in the top of the fifth. Latrobe Legion added six insurance runs over the final two innings while Blue Sky pulled two runs back in the bottom of the seventh.
Dave Fairman collected three hits, including an over-the-fence home run, to lead Latrobe Legion at the plate. Tom Shomo had three singles and a run scored, while Bruce Sedlock doubled and singled. Chuck Barchfeld and Bob Dittman each singled twice, while Bruce Frenotte, Slim Stoupis, Jim Ashbaugh, David Cassler and Chuck Dunningham each singled. Latrobe Legion produced eight runs on 17 hits.
Jeff Hickman recorded three singles and two runs scored to pace Blue Sky offensively. Tony Marcocci, Rick Cairns and Scott Stiffler each singled twice. Jeff Mitchell (one run), Mike Proch, John Greenlee and Bill McCurdy each singled.
Winning pitcher Sedlock had a strikeout and a walk. Curt Fontaine suffered the loss, with a strikeout and two walks.
Wellington 9,
Merlin 4
Wellington Resource Group used a five-run sixth inning en route to a five-run win against Merlin Funeral Home.
Wellington (3-3) led 3-2 heading into the top of the sixth when it broke out the bats for five runs and held on despite Merlin (2-4) pulling two runs back in the bottom of the seventh.
John Greiner led the charge for Wellington with three hits, including a double, and a run. Tom Shirley had three singles, while Scott Duchateau and Joe Mauro singled twice, combining for three runs scored. Scott McIlnay doubled, while Rob Bottegal, John Janick, Shawn Gustafson and Tom Buerkle each singled. Wellington produced nined runs on 15 hits.
Dave Basile guided Merlin at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Bruce Mancini had two hits, including a double, while Paul Besterci singled twice. Joe Lininger doubled, while Ray Lininger, Al Young and Paul Smith each singled.
Janick was the winning pitcher, as he issued one walk. Jeff Rhodes took the loss, fanning one and walking one.
Merlin 13,
Wellington 9
Merlin trailed early but rallied with a seven-run fifth inning en route to a four-run win against Wellington.
Wellington led 5-0 after the first inning and extended its lead to 9-5 through four complete. But Merlin put up five runs in the top of the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh to seal the victory.
Gary Zuchelli, Besterci and Joe Lininger each singled twice to pace Merlin offensively. Mancini doubled, while Greg Stiles, Mark Loutsenheizer, Basile, Rhodes and Charlie Bashioum each singled. Paul Smith and Basile each scored three runs, while Besterci crossed twice.
Ernie Downs collected three singles to lead Wellington offensively. Janick tripled, doubled and scored three runs, while Shirley singled twice and crossed twice. Ray Shafer, Mauro, McIlnay, Duchateau, Greiner and Tom McKee each singled.
Loutsenheizer earned the mound win, striking out three batters while walking two. Janick suffered the loss, as he issued three walks.
Hartman-Graz. 9,
McCabe 3
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home took a four-run lead in the top of the third and never looked back during a six-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
Hartman-Graziano (5-1) led 4-0 through three complete innings, as both teams scored three runs apiece in the fourth inning. Hartman-Graziano added two insurance runs in the sixth as it produced nine runs on 14 hits.
Randy Wilburn led the charge for Hartman-Graziano with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Steve Bartek collected two hits, including a triple, and two runs. Lou Downey and Dave Campbell each singled twice, while Dave Fry, Ron Hixson, Greg Bittner, Ralph Polvinale and Guy Davis each singled.
Four players singled twice for McCabe: Tom Deichert, Tim Donaldson, Randy Campbell and Russ Ziolko. John College, Tom Vaughn, Doug Smartnick and Tim Cunningham each singled.
Winning pitcher Downey threw two strikeouts and issued three walks. Donaldson fanned four and walked one in defeat.
Hartman-Graz. 16,
Bowman 11
Hartman-Graziano scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a 7-all tie against Bowman Land Surveying Co. and never relinquished the lead.
Hartman-Graziano led 5-1 after the first inning but Bowman rallied to tie the score, 7-7, in the top of the third. After Hartman-Graziano’s six-run third, Bowman scored four of the game’s final seven runs but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Bartek led Hartman-Graziano with three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Wilburn (four runs) and Bottegal each had two hits, including a double, while Polvinale, Downey and Hixson each singled twice. Hartman-Graziano pounded out 16 runs on 13 hits.
John Boyle had three hits, including a triple, to lead Bowman (5-1) at the plate. Lou Pianetti tripled, doubled and scored three runs. Mark Boerio added two singles.
Downey earned the mound win, while Boyle suffered the loss, with three strikeouts and four walks.
Bowman 12,
Senuta 7
Bowman trailed early but used a six-run fourth inning en route to a five-run win against Senuta Pro Chiropractic.
Senuta (4-2) put up five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 6-5 lead, but Bowman (6-1) rallied for six runs in the top of the fourth and held on for the win.
Boyle and Mike Stephens each went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Bowman. Boyle also tripled while Stephens scored three runs. Scott Bowman had three hits, including two doubles, and crossed twice. Bob Barbieri doubled and singled twice while scoring three runs. Doug Bailey and Boerio each doubled while Pianetti singled.
Dan Shirley had two hits, including a triple and two runs scored, to guide Senuta offensively. Nick Ciocco doubled and singled, while Bill Ankeny singled twice. Paul Roble, Jerry Kengersky, Steve Jupena and Joe Faddish each singled.
Boyle was the winning pitcher, issuing three walks. Jerry Fagert suffered the loss, walking one.
———
Bowman 302 600 1 — 12 17 0Senuta 015 000 1 — 7 10 2 Doubles: Bowman-2, Boerio, Barbieri, Bailey (B); Ciocco (S) Triples: Boyle (B); Shirley (S) Strikeouts by: Boyle-0, McCracken-1, Bowman-2 (B); Fagert-0, Jupena-2, Greene-1 (S) Base on balls by: Boyle-3, McCracken-0, Bowman-1 (B); Fagert-1, Jupena-3, Greene-0 (S) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Jerry Fagert
Bowman 124 030 1 — 11 14 3Hartman-Graz 526 300 x — 16 13 3 Doubles: Bocan (H-G); Pianetti (B) Triples: Pianetti, J. Boyle (B) Strikeouts by: Downey-0, Fry-0, Bartek-3 (H-G); J. Boyle-3, McCracken, Bowman-1 (B) Base on balls by: Downey-0, Fry-0, Bartek-2 (H-G); J. Boyle-4, McCracken-1, Bowman-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Lou Downey Losing pitcher: John Boyle
Merlin 022 170 1 — 13 0 0Wellington 530 100 0 — 9 0 0 Doubles: Mancini (M); Janick (W) Triple: Janick (W) Strikeouts by: Loutsenhizer-2, Besterci-2, Rhodes-1 (M); Janick-0, Downs-1, McIlnay-1 (W) Base on balls by: Loutsenhizer-2, Besterci-1, Rhodes-0 (M); Janick-3, Downs-3, McIlnay-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer Losing pitcher: John Janick
Wellington 000 125 1 — 9 15 0Merlin 000 020 2 — 4 11 1 Doubles: Duchateau, Greiner, McIlnay (W); Mancini, Basile, Lininger (M) Strikeouts by: Janick-0, Mauro-0, McIlnay-1 (W); Rhodes-1, Bashioum-1, Besterci-1 (M) Base on balls by: Janick-1, Mauro-2, McIlnay-1 (W); Rhodes-1, Bashioum-0, Besterci-2 (M) Winning pitcher: John Janick Losing pitcher: Jeff Rhodes
Latrobe 100 012 4 — 8 17 0Blue Sky 001 000 2 — 3 13 0 Doubles: Sedlock (L) Home Run: Fairman (L) Strikeouts by: Sedlock-1, Fairman-3 (L); Fontaine-1, Hickman-3, Proch-3, Greenlee-0 (B) Base on balls by: Sedlock-1, Fairman-0 (L); Fontaine-2, Hickman-0, Proch-0, Greenlee-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Bruce Sedlock Losing pitcher: Dave Fairman
Hartman-Graz 004 302 0 — 9 14 0McCabe 000 300 0 — 3 12 5 Doubles: Wilburn (H-G) Triples: Bartek (H-G) Strikeouts by: Downey-2, Stanko-0, Bartek-1, Fry-1 (H-G); Donaldson-4, Fedele-1 (M) Base on balls by: Downey-3, Stanko-1, Bartek-1, Fry-0 (H-G); Donaldson-1, Fedele-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Lou Downey Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
