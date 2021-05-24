Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home held off Wellington Resource Group for its second one-run win of the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League season Saturday, while Senuta Pro Chiropractic, McCabe Funeral Home and Bowman Land Surveying Co. also improved to 2-0.
The Westmoreland County Old-Timer’s League was formerly called the 55-older Latrobe-Derry Old-Timer’s League. There are eight teams in the league and games are played on Saturday morning.
Hartman-Graz. 13,
Wellington 12
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home plated 13 runs on 11 hits against Wellington Resource Group to pick up its second one-run win in as many weeks.
Dave Campbell and Ralph Polvinale led Hartman-Graziano (2-0) with two hits, two RBI and two runs apiece. Wellington (0-2) outhit Hartman-Grazianio, 16-11, but fell short by one run.
John Catanzarite drove in three runs and scored for Hartman-Graziano. Mark Sherrod and Steve Krisnosky led Wellington with three hits each, both scoring twice. John Janick, Joe Mauro, Scott McIlnay and Scott Duchateau each added a pair of hits for Wellington.
Steve Stanko picked up the win for Hartman-Graziano, while Steve Bartek also pitched for the winning team, striking out four and issuing three walks, and Lou Downey struck out one. Janick took the loss for Wellington, finishing with one strikeout, while Shawn Gustafson struck out four and walked two.
Merlin 11,
Latrobe Legion 5
Merlin Funeral Home scored seven runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-8 win against Latrobe Legion.
Latrobe Legion (0-2) led 3-0 after the first inning and held a 6-2 edge after three before Merlin (1-1) broke it open in the fourth.
Gary Zuchelli collected a pair of hits and scored twice to lead Merlin offensively, while Charles Bashioum had two hits and scored once. Paul Smith had one hit and scored twice for Merlin, while Ray Lininger, Bernie Lynch and Bruce Mancini each singled and scored.
Bob Charles, Dave Fairman and Bruce Sedlock each had two hits for Latrobe Legion. Charles scored twice for Latrobe Legion, as did Mike Self. Charles Barchfield also singled and scored for Latrobe Legion.
Winning pitcher Mark Loutsenheizer struck out three and walked six, while Paul Besterci had a pair of strikeouts and three walks and Jeff Rhodes struck out one and walked two for Merlin.
Sedlock took the loss for Latrobe Legion, issuing a pair of walks, while Fairman struck out two and walked two and Don Cooke recorded a strikeout.
Senuta Pro 16,
Blue Sky 10
Senuta Pro Chiropractic rallied from a 10-7 deficit, scoring the game’s final nine runs over the last three innings to top Blue Sky Sign Co. by a 16-10 margin.
Senuta’s Jerry Kengersky finished with three hits and scored twice, while Bob Robb registered a pair of hits and scored three runs. Trace Bocan, Wayne Johnson, 82, and Skip Polvinale each finished with a pair of hits for Senuta. Bocan scored once and Polvinale added two runs. Ted Geleta, Paul Roble and Dan Shirley each singled and scored for Senuta, while Nick Ciocco and Steve Jupena each singled and scored twice.
Senuta (2-0) plated eight runs in the fifth inning to take a 15-10 edge and added an insurance marker in the seventh inning.
Butch Ray, Rick Cairns and John Greenlee led Blue Sky (0-2), recording two hits and one run apiece. Bill McCurdy and Dwayne Amoroso singled and scored for Blue Sky, and Mick Proch added a pair of runs on one hit. Scott Stiffler scored twice for Blue Sky and Tony Marcocci added a run, while Rich Santella and Jeff Hickman each singled.
Bocan picked up the win for Senuta with two strikeouts and one walk. Jupena struck out one and walked three while Geleta also pitched for Senuta.
Amoroso took the loss for Blue Sky, walking five. Hickman and Proch struck out one apiece, while Curt Fontaine and Greenlee also pitched for Blue Sky.
Bowman 13,
McCabe 5
A big second inning propelled Bowman Land Surveying Co. past McCabe Funeral Home.
Both teams scored a run in the first and McCabe added another in the top of the second inning. But Bowman broke out for seven runs in the bottom half and added three in the third en route to an eight-run victory.
John Boyle, Doug Bailey and Dave Bengel all collected three hits to lead Bowman (2-0) at the plate. Boyle doubled twice, while Bailey tripled. Tom McKee and Scott Bowman (double) added two hits. Bowman pounded out 13 runs on 18 hits.
John College recorded two hits and Tim Donaldson doubled for McCabe (1-1) which scored five runs on seven hits.
Boyle was the winning pitcher, while Donaldson took the loss.
———
Merlin 002 720 0 — 11 10 3Latrobe 303 001 1 — 8 10 5 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Loutsenhizer-3, Besterci-2, Rhodes-1 (M); Sedlock-0, Fairman-2, Cooke-1 (L) Base on balls by: Loutsenhizer-6, Besterci-3, Rhodes-2 (M); Sedlock-2, Fairman-2, Cooke-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer Losing pitcher: Bruce Sedlock
McCabe 110 003 0 — 5 7 3Bowman 173 011 x — 13 18 2 Doubles: T Donaldson (M); Boyle-2, Bowman (B) Triples: Bailey (B) Strikeouts by: J Boyle-2, Bengel-1, McKee-0, Pianetti-1, Bowman-0 (M); Donaldson-1, College-0 (B) Base on balls by: J Boyle-2, Bengel-2, McKee-2, Pianetti-0, Bowman-0 (M); Donaldson-1, College-1 (B) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
Senuta 112 380 1 — 16 17 0Blue Sky 050 500 0 — 10 11 0 Doubles: Bocan (SC) Strikeouts by: Bocan-2, Jupena-1, Geleta-0 (SC); Amoroso-0, Hickman-1, Fontaine-0, Proch-0, Greenlee-0 (BS) Base on balls by: Bocan-1, Jupena-3, Geleta-0 (SC); Amoroso-5, Hickman-0, Fontaine-0, Proch-1, Greenlee-0 (BS) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Dwayne Amoroso
Hartman-Graz. 000 000 0 — 13 11 0Wellington 000 000 0 — 12 12 0 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Stanko-0, Bartek-4, Downey-1 (H-G); Janick-1, Gustafson-4 (W) Base on balls by: Stanko-0, Bartek-3, Downey-0 (H-G); Janick-0, Gustafson-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Steve Stanko Losing pitcher: John Janick
