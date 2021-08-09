Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home moved into first place on Saturday in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League 55 and older with a 12-7 win against Bowman Land Surveying.
Both teams entered the game with 9-2 records, but Hartman-Graziano built on a late 7-6 lead to pull away for the victory.
Also on Saturday, Merlin Funeral Home routed Blue Sky Design by 15 runs, while Senuta Pro Chiropractic and Latrobe Legion split a doubleheader, and Wellington Resource Group topped McCabe Funeral Home.
Hartman-Graziano 12,
Bowman 7
Hartman-Graziano broke a 6-all tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for a five-run victory against Bowman.
Both teams scored four runs in the third inning, and Bowman tied the score, 6-6, in the fourth. However, Hartman-Graziano scattered 16 hits during the victory and pulled away later on.
Steve Bartek led the way for Hartman-Graziano with three hits and three runs scored, including a triple. Mike Gigliotti, Randy Wilburn, Lou Downey, Dave Fry, and Dave Campbell all added two hits apiece.
Bob Barbieri led Bowman with three singles, while Tom McKee and Scott Bowman each singled and doubled. Dave Bengel and Bill Ashbaugh each collected two singles, and Art Boyle doubled.
Winning pitcher Downey threw two strikeouts and zero walks. McKeen took the loss, issuing two walks in defeat.
Merlin 16,
Blue Sky 1
Charlie Bashioum and Paul Besterci led Merlin Funeral Home with four hits apiece during a 15-run rout against Blue Sky Design.
Merlin (4-6) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Blue Sky (2-8) pulled a run back in the bottom of the third. From there, however, it was all Merlin — which pounded out six runs in the fourth and seven more in the final inning.
Joe Lininger provided three singles for Merlin, while Bruce Mancini and Bernie Lynch each chipped in two. Besterci, Mancini, Bashioum and Dave Basile each doubled. Key hits in Merlin’s seven-run seventh inning were tallied by Mark Loutsenheizer, Basile, Besterci, Bashioum, Lininger, Don George, Lynch, and Paul Smith.
Tony Marcocci led Blue Sky at the plate with two hits. John Cenkner, Rich Santella, Jeff Hickman and Jeff Mitchell also had hits for Blue Sky.
Besterci earned the mound win for the visitors, while Hickman was saddled with the loss.
Senuta 7,
Latrobe 3
Latrobe Legion took an early lead, but Senuta Pro Chiropractic rallied late for a four-run victory.
Latrobe (3-6) led 1-0 through two innings, but Senuta (8-4) scored seven of the game’s final nine runs, including three in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.
Steve Jupena guided Senuta with two singles and two runs, while Bob Robb singled and crossed twice. Nick Ciocco tripled, while Dan Shirley and Joe Faddish both singled and scored for Senuta, which put up seven runs on six hits.
Dave Fairman led Latrobe with two hits and a run scored, while Mike Self also singled twice. Bob Charles and Bruce Frerotte both doubled, while Dave Cassler and Bob Dittman singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced three runs on 11 hits.
Trace Bocan struck out two and walked four for the win. Charles McNerney fanned two and walked four in defeat.
Latrobe 12,
Senuta 9
In the second game of the doubleheader, Latrobe rallied for a three-run win against Senuta.
Senuta led 4-2 through two complete, and 9-7 after four, but Latrobe scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn the victory.
Charles McNerney singled three times to pace Latrobe, while Bob Dittman, Mike Self and Bob Charles all had two hits, including a two-bagger. Don Cooke, Dave Cassler and Tom Shomo all singled twice, while Dave Fairman had a hit and two runs for Latrobe, which pounded out 12 runs on 20 hits.
Jerry Fagert led Senuta with two singles and two runs, while Dan Shirley doubled and scored. Paul Roble, Jerry Kengersky, Nick Cicco, Bob Robb and Steve Jupena all singled and scored for Senuta, which put up nine runs on 10 hits.
Don Cooke earned the win with two strikeouts and zero walks. Ted Geletka fanned one and didn’t issue a walk in the loss.
Wellington 15,
McCabe 8
Wellington Resource Group jumped out to an early lead and held off McCabe Funeral Home for a seven-run victory.
Wellington (4-6) led 7-0 through three innings and McCabe (3-7) scored the next six runs. Wellington scored five in the seventh, which was enough for the eventual win.
John Janick led Wellington with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Rob Bottegal and Mark Sherrod both singled three times and combined to score four runs. Scott Duchateau singled twice and scored three runs, while John Greiner and Scott McIlnay both added two hits. Ernie Downs had two hits, including a triple for Wellington, which put up 15 runs on 18 hits.
Randy Campbell guided McCabe with three hits, including two doubles and two runs, while Eric Zimmerman had two hits, including a double and a run. Bill Conger singled twice, Doug Smartnick had two hits, including a run and Russ Ziolko had a hit and two runs. Bill Conger singled twice and Tom Vaughn singled and scored for McCabe, which scored eight runs on 14 hits.
Downs was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and three walks. John College took the loss, walking four.
———
Merlin 110 601 7 — 16 22 1Blue Sky 001 000 0 — 1 6 4 Doubles: Besterci, Mancini, Bashioum, Basile (M) Strikeouts by: Besterci-2, Bashioum-1, Rhodes-0 (M); Hickman-0, Greenlee-0, Fontaine-0 (B) Base on balls by: Besterci-0, Bashioum-0, Rhodes-0 (M); Hickman-3, Greenlee-0, Fontaine-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Paul Besterci Losing pitcher: Jeff Hickman
McCabe 000 422 0 — 8 14 8Wellington 052 071 x — 15 18 3 Doubles: Campbell-2, Zimmerman (B); Janick (W) Triples: Downs (W) Strikeouts by: Downs-2, McIlnay-0, Janick-1 (W); College-0, Campbell-0, Fedele-0 (B) Base on balls by: Downs-3, McIlnay-0, Janick-1 (W); College-4, Campbell-2, Fedele-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Ernie Downs Losing pitcher: John College
Senuta 220 500 0 — 9 10 0Latrobe 113 250 0 — 12 20 0 Doubles: Shirley (S); Dittman, Self, Charles (L) Strikeouts by: Cooke-2, Fairman-0 (L); Geletka-1, Bocan-0 (S) Base on balls by: Cooke-0, Fairman-1 (L); Geletka-0, Bocan-4 (S) Winning pitcher: Don Cooke Losing pitcher: Ted Geletka
Latrobe 010 200 0 — 3 27 4Senuta 003 130 0 — 7 6 2 Doubles: Frerotte, Charles (L) Triples: Cicco (S) Strikeouts by: Bocan-2, Geletka-2 (S); McNerney-2, Cooke-2 (L) Base on balls by: Bocan-4, Geletka-0 (S); McNerney-4, Cooke-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Charles McNerney
Bowman 104 100 1 — 7 13 2Wellingtn 204 311 x — 11 16 4 Doubles: McKee, Bowman, A Boyle (B) Triples: Bartek (W) Strikeouts by: Downey-2, Stanko-0, Bartek-0 (W); McKee-0, Bengel-1, Bowman-1 (B) Base on balls by: Downey-0, Stanko-1, Bartek-1 (W); McKee-2, Bengel-1, Bowman-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Tom McKee Losing pitcher: Lou Downey
