Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home scored a four-run victory against Wellington Resource Group to finalize the 2021 Westmoreland County Old-Timers 55-older league championship on Saturday.
Hartman-Graziano upped its record to 11-2 overall, while Wellington Resource Group fell to 4-8.
It was one of two games played this weekend, as McCabe Funeral Home edged out Merlin Funeral Home by one run. There was a third planned game for this weekend, but it was postponed.
Hartman-Graz. 12
Wellington 8
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home had to rally for its four-run victory on Saturday at Marguerite Field.
Wellington took a 6-1 lead after the first inning and led 7-6 through two complete, but Hartman-Graziano scored six of the final seven runs, including the game-winning tallies in the top of the fifth.
Randy Wilburn led the attack for Hartman-Graziano with two hits, including a double, while Jack Dunaway also singled twice. Lou Downey singled and scored twice, while Dave Fry also doubled and crossed. John Catanzarite and Greg Bittner both singled and scored, while Dave Campbell and Steve Bartek both combined to score five runs for Hartman-Graziano, which produced 12 runs on 11 hits.
John Janick led Wellington with two hits, including a double, and a run. Shawn Gustafson also singled twice and scored, while Tom Buerkle produced two base knocks. Joe Mauro, Ernie Downs, Scott McIlnay and John Greiner all singled and scored for Wellington, which put up eight runs on 10 hits.
Bartek was the winning pitcher, while Janick suffered the loss with four walks.
McCabe 4
Merlin 3
McCabe Funeral Home overcame an early deficit and held off late rallies by Merlin Funeral Home for a narrow, one-run victory on Saturday at Shrum Field — despite recent heavy rainfall.
Merlin staked an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, before McCabe got on the scoreboard in the fourth, taking a 4-2 lead. Merlin staged late rallies in the fifth through seventh innings but could only manage one run in the bottom of the final frame. Both teams moved to 4-7 overall.
Randy Campbell led McCabe’s offensive effort with two hits in three at-bats. Karl Vogle scored three runs.
Dave Basile led Merlin by going 3-for-3 at the plate, including the game’s only extra-base hit: A double to deep left-center.
John College and Campbell handled the pitching duties for McCabe. College was credited with the win, while Campbell earned the save. Charlie Bashioum, Paul Besterci and Jeff Rhodes pitched for Merlin. Besterci, victimized by several unearned runs, was saddled with the loss.
———
McCabe 000 301 0 — 4 5 0Merlin 200 000 1 — 3 7 3 Doubles: Basile (Me) Strikeouts by: College-2, Campbell-1 (Mc); Besterci-1, Bashioum-2, Rhodes-2, (Me) Base on balls by: College-5, Campbell-3 (Mc); Besterci-2, Bashioum-0, Rhodes-0 (Me) Winning pitcher: John College Losing pitcher: Paul Besterci
Hartmn-Graz 150 020 4 — 12 11 0Wellington 610 000 1 — 8 10 0 Doubles: Wilburn, Fry (H-G); Janick (W) Strikeouts by: Bartek-0, Stanko-1, Downey-1 (H-G); Janick-0, Gustafson-0, Downs-1 (W) Base on balls by: Bartek-0, Stanko-0, Downey-0 (H-G); Janick-4, Gustafson-0, Downs-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek Losing pitcher: John Janick
