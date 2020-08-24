Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Latrobe Legion and Wellington Resource Group all picked up victories in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Hartman-Graziano defeated McCabe Funeral Home, while Latrobe Legion topped Blue Sky Sign Design. Wellington Resource Group also beat Merlin Funeral Home on Saturday. Senuta Pro Chiropractic had a bye this week.
Hartman-Graz. 9,
McCabe 3
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home grabbed an early lead for a six-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
McCabe (5-4) took a 2-0 lead, but Hartman-Graziano (5-5) scored three in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 edge. McCabe tied the game in the top of the second, but Hartman-Graziano scored five in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good.
Nick Ciocco led Hartman-Graziano offensively with two hits, including a double, while Bill Bush and Randy Wilburn both singled twice and scored two runs. Bruce Frerotte added two hits and a run, while Dave Fairman also singled twice. Bob Krempasky and John Catanzerite both singled and scored, while Ray Wright doubled for Hartman-Graziano, which produced nine runs on 13 hits.
Doug Smartnick singled three times and scored a run to guide McCabe offensively. Tim Fedele also singled and scored for McCabe, which put up three runs on nine hits.
Curt Fontaine was the winning pitcher. Randy Campbell took the loss with one strikeout and six walks.
Latrobe 11,
Blue Sky 6
Latrobe Legion fell behind early, but rallied for a big five-run victory.
Blue Sky Sign Design (3-5) and Latrobe Legion (5-3) combined for 10 runs in the first two innings with Blue Sky holding the 6-4 edge. But Latrobe Legion scored the final seven runs of the game, including three in the third and two more in the fourth.
John Boyle guided the Latrobe attack with four hits, including a double, and two runs, while Jeff Rhoades singled four times and scored twice. Mike Dean, Slim Stoupis and Rick Dean all singled three times, while Lou Downey, Tom Shomo and Mike Self all singled twice. Dave Cassler and Chuck Dunningan both singled and scored for Latrobe, which pounded out 11 runs on 25 hits.
Ernie Downs paced Blue Sky at the plate with three singles and a run, while Bob Charles contributed two hits, including a double. Tony Marcocci, Bruce Mancini, Bill Onuscheck and Jeff Hickman all singled twice, while Dave Campbell and Bill McCurdy both singled and scored for Blue Sky, which produced six runs on 16 hits.
Chuck McNerney fanned one and walked one in the victory. John Boyle also struck out eight and walked one. Mike Proch fanned two and walked four in defeat.
Wellington 13,
Merlin 7
An early lead helped Wellington Resource Group to its first win of the season.
Wellington (1-9) scored five runs in the first inning and followed with six more in the second for an early lead. Merlin Funeral Home (5-4) scored once in the first, three in the second and two in the third for an 11-6 deficit. Wellington scored twice more in the sixth inning to set the final.
Art Boyle led the offensive attack for Wellington with three hits, while Scott McIlnay, John Greiner, Rob Bottegal, Scott Duchateau and John College each contributed two hits. McIlnay crossed three times, while Boyle, Duchateau and College all scored twice. Bottegal drove in three runs.
Dave Basile, Paul Smith, Don Cooke and Al Young all collected two hits to guide Merlin offensively. Basile doubled twice and drove in a pair, while Young scored twice.
Dave McCracken was the winning pitcher, while Don Cooke suffered the loss.
———
Wellington 560 002 0 — 13 15 4Merlin 132 001 0 — 7 14 5 Doubles: Besterci, Bottegal (W); Basile-2 (M) Strikeouts by: McCracken-0, Ankney-0, McIlnay-3 (W); Cooke-1, Shafer-0, Stanko-2 (M) Base on balls by: McCracken-1, Ankney-0, McIlnay-1 (W); Cooke-4, Shafer-1, Stanko-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Dave McCracken Losing pitcher: Don Cooke
McCabe 210 000 0 — 3 9 2Hartman-Graz 350 000 1 — 9 13 2 Doubles: Wright, Ciocco (H-G) Strikeouts by: Fontaine-0, Fairman-0 (H-G); Campbell-1, D Donaldson-4, T Donaldson-2 (M) Base on balls by: Fontaine-0, Fairman-0 (H-G); Campbell-6, D Donaldson-0, T Donaldson-0 (M) Winning pitcher: Curt Fontaine Losing pitcher: Randy Campbell
Latrobe 133 202 0 — 11 25 2Blue Sky 420 000 0 — 6 16 5 Doubles: Boyle (L); Charles (BS) Strikeouts by: McNerney-1, Boyle-8, Downey-1 (L); Proch-2, Hickman-2, Rohaus-2, Downs-0 (B) Base on balls by: McNerney-1, Boyle-1, Downey-1 (L); Proch-4, Hickman-2, Rohaus-2, Downs-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Chuck McNerney Losing pitcher: Mike Proch
