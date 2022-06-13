Hartman-Graziano outhit Legion to score an 18-4 win in Westmoreland County Old-Timers League action Saturday.
American Legion tallied five hits to Hartman-Graziano’s 19.
Ralph Polvinale and Jeff Green each had three hits, while teammates John Gatanzarite, Dan Shirley and Dave Bengel had two hits apiece for Hartman-Graziano.
Dave Cassler had a double and a single to lead American Legion’s offense.
Mike Urban earned the win for Hartman-Graziano as he struck out three and walked none. Paul Naughton got the loss for the American Legion. He struck out none and walked four.
Hartman-Graziano moves to 4-1 as American Legion drops to 1-3.
Senuta 9, Merlin 3
A seven-run second inning helped lift Senuta to a 9-3 victory over Merlina on Saturday.
Senuta had 10 players record a hit in a show of a balanced offense in the win. Merlin’s offense was led by Randy Campbell, Steve Bartek and Paul Smith who each had two singles.
Trace Bocan earned the win. He struck out one and walked three.
Bob Dittman took the loss, striking out none and walking three.
---
Hartman-Graz. 18 Am. Legion 4 ab r h ab r h Wilburn 4 2 1 Noughton 3 0 0 Green 5 3 3 Fairman 3 0 1 Fry 3 2 2 Stoupis 2 0 0 Catanzarite 3 2 2 McNerney 2 0 0 Dunaway 4 0 0 Cassler 3 2 2 Bush 2 1 0 Dunningham 2 0 0 Shirley 5 2 3 Lininger 3 0 0 Polvinale 3 1 3 Greenlee 3 0 0 Sedlock 2 0 1 Nath 2 1 1 Urban 4 1 1 Shomo 2 0 0 Cunningham 3 0 0 Charles 1 0 0 Bengel 4 3 2 Falak 2 1 1
Totals 43 18 19 Totals 28 4 5 Legion 010 111 0 0 – 4 5 0 HM 543 150 x — 18 19 0 Doubles: AL: Cassler. Strikeouts by: HM: Urban-3. AL: Naughton-0. Winning pitcher: Mike Urban. Losing pitcher: Paul Naughton.
