Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home improved its record to 8-1 following a victory against Merlin Funeral Home during Westmoreland County Old-Timers 55-older league games played this past weekend.
McCabe Funeral Home defeated Senuta Pro Chiropractic, Bowman Land Surveying edged out Blue Sky Sign Company and Latrobe Legion topped Wellington Resource Group.
Hartman-Graz. 5,
Merlin 4
Hartman-Graziano scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Merlin, 5-4, on Saturday.
Hartman (8-1) took a 3-0 lead in the fifth, but Merlin answered with three runs in the sixth to briefly tie the contest before Hartman regained the lead.
Mike Gigliotti had a pair of singles to lead Hartman’s eight-hit attack.
Merlin (3-5) finished with seven hits, including two singles apiece from Charles Bashiour and Bruce Mancini.
Steve Bartek earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking one. Steve Stanko added a pair of strikeouts, while Lou Downey also saw time on the mound.
Mark Loutsenhizer took the loss despite three strikeouts and a walk. Paul Besterci added a walk during his appearance.
Bowman 5,
Blue Sky 4
Bowman Land Surveying scored three times in the sixth inning to upend Blue Sky Sign Company, 5-4, on Saturday.
Bowman trailed 3-2 after an inning, but took the lead for good in the decisive sixth.
Dave Bengel paced Bowman with a pair of singles, while Doug Bailey and John Boyle each doubled in the victory.
Blue Sky, which held a 7-6 edge in hits, got a double and single from Dwayne Amoroso and two singles from John Greenlee.
Bengel also earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking one. Boyle (strikeout, walk) and Scott Bowman (walk) also pitched.
Mike Proch took the loss, fanning one and walking two. Jeff Hickman (strikeout, two walks) and Amoroso (two strikeouts) also saw time on the mound.
Latrobe Legion 7,
Wellington 5
Latrobe Legion used a huge late-inning rally to topple Wellington Resource Group, 7-5, on Saturday.
Wellington had command of the game throughout — scoring a run in the second inning and tacking on two apiece in the fourth and fifth, respectively — before Latrobe Legion (2-5) turned things upside down with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The teams combined for 33 hits and just one extra-base hit, a double from Latrobe Legion’s Dave Fairman.
Wellington (2-6), which finished with 18 hits, had seven players record multi-hit games. Robb Bottegal, Mark Sherrod, John Greiner, John Janick, Shawn Gustafson, Ernie Downs and Scott Duchateau each had two hits.
Dave Cassler tallied three hits to lead Legion’s 15-hit attack. Fairman doubled and singled, while three batters — Bruce Sedlock, Charles McNerney and Bob Dittman — each added two hits.
Fairman also earned the pitching win and finished with three strikeouts. Don Cooke also fanned two, as neither pitcher issued a walk.
Scott McIlnay took the loss, striking out one and walking three. Janick also pitched and finished with a strikeout and two walks.
McCabe 5,
Senuta Pro 1
McCabe Funeral Home never trailed on its way to defeating Senuta Pro Chiropractic, 5-1, on Saturday.
McCabe (3-5) scored two runs in the second and added to its lead with another run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Senuta’s lone run came in the seventh.
Tim Donaldson paced McCabe with a pair of singles, while Tom Vaughn and Tim Fidele each scored two runs.
Senuta’s lone hits came on singles from Trace Bocan, Dan Shirley, Jerry Fagert and Steve Jupena.
Tim Donaldson also earned the win on the mound, tallying four strikeouts and no walks. Dave Donaldson added a strikeout and a walk.
Ted Geletka took the loss and finished with three walks. Bocan (four strikeouts) and Jeff Greene (strikeout, two walks) also pitched for Senuta (5-4).
———
McCabe 020 001 2 — 5 7 4Senuta 000 000 1 — 1 4 5 Doubles: Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-4, D Donaldson-2 (M); Geletka-0, Bocan-4, Greene-1 (S) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-0, D Donaldson-1 (M); Geletka-3, Bocan-0, Greene-2 (S) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Ted Geletka
Bowman 200 003 0 — 5 6 0Blue Sky 300 010 0 — 4 7 0 Doubles: Bailey, Boyle (B); Amoroso (BS) Strikeouts by: Bengel-2, Boyle-1, Bowman-0 (B); Proch-1, Hickman-1, Amoroso-2 (BS) Base on balls by: Bengel-1, Boyle-1, Bowman-1 (B); Proch-2, Hickman-2, Amoroso-0 (BS) Winning pitcher: Dave Bengel Losing pitcher: Mike Proch
Wellington 010 220 0 — 5 18 1Latrobe 000 007 0 — 7 15 2 Doubles: Fairman (L) Strikeouts by: Fairman-3, Cooke-2 (L); McIlnay-1, Janick-1 (W) Base on balls by: Fairman-0, Cooke-0 (L); McIlnay-3, Janick-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Dave Fairman Losing pitcher: Scott McIlnay
Hartman-Graz 000 030 2 — 5 8 0Merlin 001 003 0 — 4 7 0 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Bartek-2, Stanko-2, Downey-0 (H-G); Loutsenhizer-3, Besterci-0 (M) Base on balls by: Bartek-0, Stanko-0, Downey-0 (H-G); Loutsenhizer-1, Besterci-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek Losing pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer
