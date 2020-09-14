Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home broke through late for a four-run victory against Senuta Pro Chiropractic, 8-4, during a 55-older Senior Division game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
The game was tied, 4-4, but Hartman-Graziano (5-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for the eventual win.
Mike Giglioti paced Hartman-Graziano at the plate with three singles and two runs, while John Janick added two hits, including a triple and a run. Bruce Frerotte, Dave Fairman, Nick Ciocco, Bill Ashbaugh and Randy Wilburn all singled and scored for Hartman, which put up eight runs on 12 hits.
Lou Pianetti led Senuta (8-2) offensively with three singles and a run. Mike Brozewicz also singled twice and scored for Senuta, which scored four runs on five hits.
Dwayne Amoroso fanned one and walked one for the mound win. Beany Shoup struck out one and didn’t walk a batter in defeat.
———
Senuta 200 200 0 — 4 5 1Hartman 120 104 0 — 8 12 4 Triples: Janick (H-G) Strikeouts by: Amoroso-1, Janick-3, Fairman-1 (H); Shoup-1, Bocan-3, Bowman-0 (S) Base on balls by: Amoroso-1, Janick-1, Fairman-0 (H); Shoup-0, Bocan-4, Bowman-0 (S) Winning pitcher: Amoroso Losing pitcher: Shoup
