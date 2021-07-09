Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home defeated Senuta Chiropractic, 6-2, during the 55-older division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timer’s League.
Senuta (4-3) scored the first run of the game, but Hartman-Graziano (7-1) put up two in the bottom of the first and three more in the third for a 5-1 advantage. Both teams scored runs in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
Lou Downey paced Hartman-Graziano at the plate with three singles and a run, while Dave Campbell singled twice and scored a pair of runs. Dave Fry also singled twice, while Steve Bartek belted a third-inning home run with two runners on base. Guy Davis also singled and scored for Hartman-Graziano, which put out six runs on 11 hits.
Wayne Johnson singled and scored to lead Senuta, which produced two runs on seven hits.
Downey struck out one and walked two for the mound victory. Trace Bocan took the loss, walking one.
———
Senuta 100 001 0 — 2 7 0Hartman-Graz 203 001 x — 6 11 0 Home Run: Bartek (H-G) Strikeouts by: Downey-1, Stanko-0, Bartek-0 (H-G); Bocan-0, Faddish-2 (S) Base on balls by: Downey-2, Stanko-0, Bartek-0 (H-G); Bocan-1, Faddish-2 (S) Winning pitcher: Lou Downey Losing pitcher: Trace Bocan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.